Generation Z faces a new kind of political weapon — social media misinformation. We are the first generation to grow up in this heavily unregulated digital realm. During one of the most significant political divides this country has ever seen, the use of social media plays a nasty role in pitting us against one another.
A study done at Harvard in 2021 found that 75% of respondents ages 18-29 receive political information regularly from social media. Some JMU students are no different: Sophomore Audrey Goldman said she primarily sees political information on TikTok but remains skeptical.
“I know it’s biased, but that’s where I see most political information,” she said. “I try not to take anything away from it.”
It’s worth noting that social media has shown signs of empowering some young people to express their political beliefs. During the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, many eyes turned to social media as an outlet for civic discourse.
According to a 2020 study from Tufts University, 45% of young people polled “engaged in one of three forms of media creation about social and political issues: creating content for submission, sharing their own experience, or creating visual media.” Sixty percent of them said making political content has made them feel more informed and empowered. Goldman said she agrees that social media can be a good place to spark discussion and help people understand opposing views. Still, 37% feel unqualified to voice their political opinions online, the Tufts study found.
In the 2020 presidential election, we saw a massive spike in misinformation. The false election fraud allegations by former President Donald Trump are one of the biggest cases of social media misinformation ever. His election-overturn efforts have partly led to his multiple indictments, which include 44 federal and 47 state charges as of Aug. 28, according to The New York Times, such as conspiracy to obstruct justice and corruptly concealing documents.
Social media has been weaponized and has caused unprecedented division among American. A poll by Monmouth University conducted this year found 30% of respondents believe the outcome of the 2020 election was rigged, while 59% say Trump won the election “fair and square.” The 30% that believed Trump lost because of voter fraud has barely changed since Monmouth’s November 2020 poll (32%).
An investigation done by the Associated Press found that in the six states Trump challenged the results of, there were only 475 potential instances of voter fraud out of over 25 million casted votes. In addition, according to the Brookings Institution, the National Intelligence Council found no indications of foreign involvement in the technical aspects of the 2020 election’s process, such as voter registration, ballot casting, tabulation or reporting. In fact, it found that Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed his people to launch “a multi-pronged campaign” specifically meant to attack Biden’s presidential bid
The 2021 Intelligence Community Assessment report showed that Iran used propaganda on social media during the Black Lives Matter protests to depict “perceived civil unrest.” We can see that not only was there no fraud committed by the Democratic party but foreign countries were working in Trump’s favor and to divide our nation. They were brutally successful.
Okay, with all that being said, we can ask: How does 30% of the country still believe the election was rigged? Well, my friends, Trump and too many others use social media to manipulate, deceive and indoctrinate their notions in American citizens.
Trump has been denying election outcomes since the 2016 Republican primaries. He tweeted, without providing any evidence, “Ted Cruz didn’t win Iowa, he stole it, that is why all of the polls were so wrong and why he got far more votes than anticipated. Bad!”
Even after he won the presidential election, Trump was still claiming there was fraud because he lost the popular vote. On Twitter, now known as X, he stated, “In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” These claims were also debunked.
Trump had already begun talking on social media in August 2020, months before the election, that “the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.” After election day in November 2020, he continued his attack on election integrity. “This was a stolen election,” Trump said on Twitter the day after Joe Biden was announced as the president-elect.
Trump’s lies lit a fire under his supporters. According to Associated Press, words such as “steal,” “fraud,” “dead” and “rigged” increased in tweets and retweets by over 2,800% from Nov. 2-6, 2020, in reference to the election. There were 1.6 million retweets containing some of those words on Nov. 6 alone.
Here, we can see firsthand how lies can spread like wildfire in the digital world
Over the next few weeks, Trump, his family and other GOP members pushed voter fraud nonsense. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, posted on social media that ballots filled out with Sharpies in Michigan, Illinois and Arizona were thrown out, and that the number of ballots cast in Wisconsin was higher than the number of registered voters. Again, no proof was provided.
In the coming days after the election, prominent Republicans and Trump’s allies pushed a lie on social media that “hundreds or thousands of dead people voted in key battleground states like Pennsylvania or Michigan.” One tweet, retweeted over 50,000 times, claimed that a dead woman named Donda Brydges voted in the election. The AP confirmed that “Brydges is very much alive” after speaking to her at length on the phone.
In the six days following the election, there were about 5 million mentions of “Stop the Steal” across social media platforms, and election protests with that rallying cry form. A Facebook group called “Stop the Steal” had 350,000 people join in just a day, but the platform was down because of the talk of planning violent acts that went against Facebook’s community guidelines. Twitter also took down several tweets by Trump that were false or included unproven claims about election fraud.
After these platforms started taking down the misinformation, many Trump supporters moved over to Parler, which is a far less moderated social media platform compared to Twitter or Facebook. Between Nov. 3 and 9, 2020, Parler was downloaded over 2 million times and became the No. 1 app on Apple. Kate Starbird, a University of Washington professor and misinformation expert, told the AP she believes the moderation done by Twitter and Facebook “is commendable, which is why people are moving to other platforms.”
This is all unprecedented and affecting how young people view our government. According to a Tufts 2022 study, 55% of 18 to 29 year olds think the country is “heading in the wrong direction,” and less than a third say they trust the two major political parties. The youth is losing faith in the government, and you can’t blame us. A separate study done by Tufts in 2020 shows nearly a quarter of those polled said they didn’t believe in the outcome of the 2020 election.
The lies are working. They’re dividing us. Our government needs to step up its safeguards against misinformation. Colorado has already established a team called the Rapid Response Election Security Cyber Unit that works to monitor misinformation being spread about election integrity such as voter fraud and absentee ballots. Foreign nations have also shown that they will not ease their efforts in the spread of misinformation on American citizens.
Gen Z needs to be taught media literacy to evade misinformation. According to The Digital Informers at Howard University, the most effective way to stop the consumption of misinformation is by teaching media literacy. It won’t have as much of an immediate impact as increased cyber security, but younger generations who are most susceptible to misinformation must know how to protect themselves. States such as Illinois, Colorado and California already require media literacy courses in high schools.
Gen Z must be able to sniff out bad information. We deserve to be properly educated and not pitted against each other for someone else’s political gain.