Not all universities are equal.
Schools focus their resources in different areas and programs, and universities also receive various amounts in government funding and in endowments. The discrepancy in the amount of funding a university receives from external sources can often reflect the quality of the education a student can expect to receive there. These factors contribute to how prospective students and employers perceive the prestige of a university.
Prestigious schools, especially those that constitute the Ivy League, a collection of schools concentrated in the northeast U.S. and founded in 1954 — including Harvard, Princeton, Yale and others — provide unique access to highly credentialed faculty and desirable research opportunities. However, their perceived prestige inflates their value. These perceptions have negatively affected the American higher education system in a way that removes opportunities from those who can’t afford the high price tags that come with prestige, ultimately perpetuating income inequality and feeding elitism.
Ivy League schools are incredibly difficult to get into. In 2020 the average acceptance rate for Ivy League schools was 7.3%. Considering these schools require uncommon academic talent to be admitted, many of their alumni go on to successful careers including high office in the U.S. government, with half of all college-educated presidents graduating from an Ivy League school. The success of Ivy League alumni, however, more likely relies on the connections at these universities, the university’s reputation and the discipline and talent that’s already evident in them as prospective students.
Combating hyper-elitism in academia
Prestigious schools attract students of high intellectual capability with the promise of connecting students with desirable employers. There’s little evidence though, to suggest the education students receive at Ivy League schools is significantly superior to that of others. Prestigious schools, therefore, serve as a middleman between unique talent and powerful or lucrative careers. By demonstrating their ability to successfully do this, prestigious schools solidify their reputation and attract more students and, more importantly, donors.
Consequently, the largest university endowment in the world belongs to Harvard at $53.2 billion dollars, approximately 344 times as large as JMU’s endowment in 2021, $154.6 million. The remaining Ivy League schools and other prestigious universities have comparable endowments numbering in the double-digit billions.
The age of Ivy League schools primarily accounts for their reputation. Ivy League schools are among the oldest in the U.S. Harvard, arguably the most prominent, was founded in 1636 and was the first university in the country. Over the years this developed their reputation and network while simultaneously attracting more high-caliber students. Today, this cycle results in nearly unattainable admittance and inflated tuition prices. For example, in 2020, the average cost of tuition at an Ivy League school was $56,746.
Prestigious schools are supported by a positive feedback loop of intelligence, money and reputation. It can be difficult for less prestigious schools to break this cycle and recruit elite students to attend their universities. These schools then implement numerous strategies to communicate their value to prospective students.
W. Val Larsen, a marketing professor at JMU, said less prestigious schools can combat the unrealistic perceptions they have to compete with. Comparing prestigious universities to name-brand products and other colleges to generic brands, Larsen noted that in the same way generic brands compete with name brands by meeting a similar level of quality and selling at a cheaper price, less prestigious universities can be competitive with the likes of Ivy League schools and others.
“Not everyone is looking for the same thing, so there is room in the market for both kinds of brands, and probably always will be,” Larsen said.
Larsen also mentioned how attending a less prestigious school can be an advantage for graduating students seeking employment. Alumni of prestigious schools tend to come with a higher price tag for employers. If an employer recognizes a similar quality of education between two job candidates but one attended an Ivy League school and another attended a school like JMU, they’re more likely to pick the latter.
Without deeply rooted connections with prestigious employers, Ivy League schools have little competitive advantage over other schools, especially considering their premium prices. A pragmatic approach to hiring and selecting an education levels the playing field and broadens the opportunities that are available to people of lower socioeconomic status.
“If employers stop caring about university prestige and care only about employee competence, that will help universities that have less prestige but provide a good education at a lower price,” Larsen said.
Some students are unable to pay the cost of attending prestigious universities and, upon graduation, lack the connections and reputation required to land a job that would pay higher just because they attended a prestigious school. Since some employers value prestigious education, some students are unable to advance financially because of the circumstance in which they grew up while others are able to simply maintain a privileged financial situation for the same reason.
While prestigious universities are able to provide more scholarships for underprivileged students than other universities because of their large endowments, they largely operate on a system that serves the wealthy. The entire network from wealthy donors to elite universities and connected employers exchanges money for status and promotes exclusivity.
Contact junior English major Evan Weaver at weavereh@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.