Standardized testing has been a core component of the American school system since the mid-19th century. Students today are required to take a range of exams from state-sponsored tests, which vary on a state-by-state basis, to the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) for undergraduates hoping to get a higher degree. These tests are meant to determine a student’s relative academic proficiency compared to their colleagues and provide a general understanding of the American education system nationwide — but are they really as accurate as some make them out to be?
Students' scores don’t always accurately represent their level of academic knowledge as they may be skilled in topics not covered on the exam. Because there’s such a wide range of topics and exams can only include so much, many students may find that a test only covers their weaknesses or that they studied the “wrong” material. This isn’t the fault of students, teachers or even those writing exam questions. The problem is with the concept of standardized testing itself.
JMU education professor Laura Desportes also noted that knowing a lot of content and facts doesn't necessarily translate into problem-solving skills and critical thinking.
According to an article by the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), there’s a discrepancy between the material covered on exams and in classrooms. Exam writers rarely communicate with teachers to determine what should be included in future exams. Even if that were to change, teaching styles and educational objectives differ from classroom to classroom, making it difficult to accurately represent every student’s range of knowledge.
“The actual items that comprise the test are just a sample of all of the possible items that exist,” Desportes said. “People make huge decisions based on this tiny sample of behavior.”
Standardized tests also put certain groups at a disadvantage. Those who can’t afford to prepare for tests outside of class or have other responsibilities preventing them from doing so will likely get lower scores than other students. Non-English speakers may appear to struggle in a certain subject, but in reality, there might be a language barrier preventing them from showing their true capabilities.
“What if you’re a kid who’s a whizz in math but you’re a struggling reader?" Desportes said. "Then your score is gonna be low. It’s gonna be misinterpreted that the kid can’t solve word problems when it’s really the kid can’t read the word problems effectively.”
If standardized tests aren’t working, then why is America still using them? In short, they’re easier to grade. A multiple choice question takes seconds to grade while an in-depth paper, portfolio or one-on-one evaluation could take much longer.
But convenience isn’t the only reason standardized testing is here to stay — it’s also highly profitable.
The testing industry is worth an estimated $400 million to $700 million and has seen significant growth during the pandemic as schools went online, leaving students less prepared for standardized tests. Many companies, like Pearson, make money off both tests and preparation materials, like textbooks. Because only these companies can make accurate preparation materials for the tests they make, as long as standardized testing continues, they'll have a monopoly over the entire testing process.
“What we’re trying to do with the standardized test is, it’s a quick and dirty way to predict some kind of future criterion performance,” Desportes said. “We test what’s easy and efficient to test and we make tons of money on it … We convince ourselves that we’re testing something valuable and most of the time we are not.”
The American system of standardized testing puts certain students at a disadvantage and fails to accurately assess and break down student capabilities, but they remain a large factor in determining a person’s future. Multiple choice questions and short essays can’t accurately determine how a student will fare in an undergraduate or graduate program, and these scores often don’t reflect a student’s true experience. Universities should take a student's scores with a grain of salt.
