Christianity has been a priority in Western society for years. It used to be very uncommon for someone to not identify with some form of Christianity, with 63.3% of the U.S. population attending church in the 1960s. Prior to this century, there were substantial repercussions for disobeying the Catholic Church that extended as far as execution.
In today’s society though, much of that has shifted due to the predominant factor of the growing liberal political climate. Christian churches often preach outdated principles that generally give a judgmental connotation. The associate pastor of Divine Unity and Community Church, Marcus Anderson, said that because of this, it’s understandable why much of the youth have strayed away from churches.
“I would say overall, the local churches in America have not done as good of a job demonstrating the character of Jesus towards identity based issues, such as the LGBTQ and any form of gender conformity or nonconformity,” Anderson said. “We have told people more what we are against than what we are for. For the younger generation, who are very accepting, it’s almost revulsion because there’s this sense of unwelcomeness in the church.”
Today, one of the core beliefs in Christianity is the sole marriage between a man and a woman. The Bible states, “one man is united to one woman in matrimony and the two form one new family.” Many of the largest U.S. religious institutions still stand by this belief and refuse the marriage between the same sexes. With gay marriage being legal and the Democratic Party consistently fighting for LGBTQ rights, it follows that many youths would turn away from organized religion as the majority of millennials and Gen Z fall on the left, according to the Pew Research Center.
Another largely argued topic within religious communities is reproductive rights. The church preaches it’s a sin under most circumstances to proceed with an abortion of any sort. Throughout the decades, they have prayed for this procedure to be deemed illegal and on June 24, their prayers came true with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. According to the New York Times, Archbishop William E. Lori preached to his congression, celebrating this day.
“It is a moment of gratitude to the Lord, and gratitude to so many people, in the church and beyond the church, who have worked and prayed so hard for this day to come,” Lori said.
This is a hard contrast to many young Americans who fight for womens’ reproductive rights. As the church celebrated, many young women were destroyed by this case as their constitutional rights were taken. The resentment for religion was only expected to grow after this case, especially since there’s the precedent that church and state are supposed to be separated. Pastor Anderson further elaborated on the contradictoriness of this standard belief.
“This doesn’t match up well when you say I am pro-whatever, but then there are policies that don’t demonstrate pro-life outside of the womb,” Anderson said. “Are we providing welfare and a social safety net for people to thrive in the world? Have we set up an environment for human flourishing?”
This decline in the Church is statistically represented by a Pew Research Center survey, showing 29% of U.S. adults have no religious affiliation, a 6% increase from 2016. This shift is concerning as for centuries it wasn't even a viable option to identify as agnostic and there were strict rules forced on everyone. In the 12th century, there was a powerful office throughout Europe and the Americas known as the Inquisition, which enforced the rules of the Catholic Church. They were a dominant power for hundreds of years known primarily for their heinous tortures and persecutions of Jews and Muslims.
By the 1900s, this type of persecution in the U.S. had died down. Robert Ellwood, pastor of an Episcopal church, explained that with the pressures of WWII, focus on family and economics, religion was very prosperous throughout the mid 1900s and really expanded in the 1950s.
“It was a decade when the American family was embraced as an institution by men and women seeking normalcy after World War II,” Ellwood says. “The economy was booming and people bought nice cars and homes in the suburbs.”
The drastic change from the 1950s and 1960s is astounding. There are many changes that the church can make in order to make people feel welcome. Politics are a huge factor in dictating how churches continue to preach, and this is only creating a hostile environment and a strive for power. Pastor Anderson said it’s exponentially important to keep politics and faith separate.
“Let your faith inform your politics, don’t let your politics inform your faith,” Anderson said. “Because then, if your politics inform your faith then politics are your God. Politics is a horrible God. Don’t find your identity here and don’t place your soul, your hopes and your joy on your political party because it will let you down every time."
