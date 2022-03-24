The vaping phenomenon has encapsulated the younger generation over the course of the past few years. Millennials and Generation Z have been fueling the tobacco companies as they’ve been progressively coaxed into nicotine addiction. These companies need to be held accountable for their harmful marketing practices if young people are ever going to kick their smoking habits.
According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), 20% of young adults think vaping has no negative effects on their health, and some even claim that it’s nonaddictive. The two generations that have the highest percentages of e-cigarette use are millennials at 21% and Gen Z at 18%. Because these products haven’t yet directly led to lung cancer, many users don’t acknowledge the other health risks such as lung and heart disease, according to the AAFP.
While e-cigarettes were initially marketed as a “better” alternative to cigarettes, these products contain harmful chemicals such as acetaldehyde, acrolein and formaldehyde, which have all also been tied to lung and heart disease, according to the American Lung Association. Acrolein is a herbicide used to kill weeds.
Tom Houston, M.D. of Dublin, Ohio, and former chair of the AAFP Commission on Health of the Public and Science said the flavoring in these vapes could also be contributing to these negative effects.
“Respondents incorrectly thought e-cigarettes were linked to cancer; this has yet to be proven,” Houston said. “However, vaping has been shown to be a potential cause of heart and lung disease. The flavoring agents may also add to the harms of vaping.”
Even with all of these health risks known by the community, profits for tobacco companies are skyrocketing. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), smokeless tobacco sales increased from $164.8 million in 2019 to $166 million in 2020. As sales of these products have increased, so have cigarette sales, which marks the first annual increase in 20 years.
The problem is that these companies are targeting younger generations with “cool” flavors such as mint, bubblegum and mango. These flavors can attract first-time customers who are likely unaware of the detrimental risks of using tobacco products. Once hooked, these customers can often become addicted to nicotine.
There are laws that exist to make buying tobacco products more difficult, such as the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, which was amended in 2019 to raise the federal minimum age for sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old. Despite these laws, minors still find alternative ways to obtain their vapes, such as having someone older purchase them.
With tobacco companies constantly crafting new products, the vicious cycle of nicotine addiction is likely to continue, leaving younger generations with a myriad of health problems. If this continues, hospitals will inevitably be full of patients suffering from lung disease.
Oriana Lukas is a sophomore media arts and design major. Contact Oriana at lukasok@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter@Breeze_Opinion.