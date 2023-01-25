Social media, specifically TikTok, has a negative impact on college students’ sleep. College students are known to have bad sleeping habits due to their overwhelming academics, excessive social lives and tight schedules. According to the Centers for Disease Control, at least 60% of college students have poor-quality sleep, failing to complete the nine hours recommended by Johns Hopkins Medicine. Recently, there’s been a new factor adding to the decline of sleep in college-aged people: social media’s top dog, TikTok.
TikTok is a popular social media app that’s changed the way people view entertainment. The main function of this app is TikTok’s “For You Page” which compiles content tailored to the viewer. The app collects data such as which videos people have liked and shared and creates a customized page of media to consume. The “For You Page” content consists of short videos people can scroll on for hours and hours. It sends the brain of the viewer into a mindless loop and they can’t look away.
TikTok has benefits. One of the platform’s taglines is “find your community,” which is fitting because many people have found a community on the app. Each community has its own hashtag added to the caption of the videos that has “Tok” at the end to signify that it’s a TikTok video. From MomTok to SkaterTok and WitchTok to FinanceTok, there’s something for everyone. It’s created jobs and hired thousands of U.S. employers since 2020 according to Forbes. Its addictive nature is affecting viewers more than they think, specifically in the sleep department.
TikTok’s addictiveness comes from its design. The two most concerning aspects of the formatting are the limited number of buttons and the length of the videos. The limited number of buttons is convenient, yet it gives the app control over how much time you spend on it. Short videos can be especially addictive for children and teenagers because of their short attention spans.
Many TikTok users experience a distorted sense of time. They scroll on TikTok for hours and don’t realize how much time has passed. It’s almost like they’re in a hypnotic state.
Another reason why students are losing sleep over TikTok is the blue light emitted from the screens. According to Harvard Medical School, exposure to light suppresses the secretion of melatonin, a hormone that influences circadian rhythms. Exposure to blue light during the day can be beneficial because it mimics sunlight. However, exposure during the nighttime can keep viewers awake.
Since its creation in September 2016, TikTok has quickly gained popularity, especially among young people. A survey by Pew Research Center found that 67% of teens have used TikTok, and it’s more popular than both Instagram and Snapchat.
The Breeze polled Instagram users about TikTok usage. The results indicated that 80% of the 20 respondents use TikTok before bed. In response to the question, “Does TikTok negatively impact your sleep schedule,” 82% of students responded affirmatively expressing how the app affects their sleep. One Instagram user, @halfbakedcrazy, responded “Yes absolutely so much negative impact.”
It’s important to recognize the dangers of TikTok. Its impact on students’ sleep can be catastrophic. Short-term problems associated with regular sleep loss include lack of alertness, excessive daytime sleepiness, and impaired memory. Impaired memory is especially threatening because college students cannot retain the information given to them in class, which can affect classroom performance. Students can prevent TikTok from ruining their sleep schedule by setting time limits on their phones or deciding not to go on TikTok an hour before bed.
