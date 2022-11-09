The average American uses 156 plastic water bottles every year, according to earthday.org. JMU has 20,070 undergraduate students with 31% of students living on campus — that would be 970,585 watter bottles used by on campus students each year. Although there are recycling bins in areas such as Festival Conference and Student Center and Carrier Library, there’s currently no standard for recycling bins in residence halls.
JMU, being a large university, has a moral responsibility to provide students who live in residence halls the opportunity to recycle. This is especially true because the students living on campus are typically freshmen — they don’t have a car and can’t drop off recyclables in other places, so they’re often forced to throw recyclables away.
Many colleges have started advertising their efforts to be more environmentally conscious. Some such as the University of Vermont and George Washington University have made strong efforts to ban plastic water bottles on their campuses.
The University of Vermont’s water bottle ban was unsuccessful and had “unintended consequences,” according to NPR, resulting in an increase in plastic water bottles being shipped to the campus and an increase in the consumption of unhealthy beverages by students, such as sodas and other sugary drinks.
As a campus, a plastic water bottle ban is unnecessary. Instead, there should be more opportunities for students to recycle in their residence halls and in all places that sell plastic water bottles.
The university sells plastic water bottles in several locations around campus, including, but not limited to, the vending machines, Festival and Market 64. Because the university is selling and making a profit off these products, they should be responsible for the disposal of them. There should be a plastic recycling bin in all of the places plastic is sold. JMU has made an effort to encourage the use of metal water bottles to promote sustainability, but they haven’t retired plastic bottles entirely.
A big problem for JMU in regard to recycling is the lack of consistency between residence halls.
One of JMU’s most popular freshmen residential areas, the Village, has no recycling areas.
Although there’s a dumpster for students to dispose of trash, there are no recycling bins for any recyclables like paper, plastic or glass.
For the dorms that do have recycling, students should be told at floor meetings about these recycling opportunities so they’re aware and more likely to recycle.
“Even though my dorm [Wayland Hall] has recycling bins, most people do not use them because they do not know it’s there,” freshman Amanda Xu said.
Because JMU provides housing for students and sells plastic water bottles on campus, it has a responsibility to provide recycling. Recycling should be a bigger priority for all residence halls and remain consistent throughout campus.
Ava Menoni is a freshman, Media Arts & Design major. Contact Ava at menoniap@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.