There’s a lot of personal information floating around on the internet. In fact, there’s so much information the problem is sorting through it all. Students and faculty alike need to know what personal information regarding them can be found and be wary of what they put online.
Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) is information that is openly available to the public. Information gained from newspapers, books, graffiti, television and the material made available to you with a simple Google search are all examples of OSINT. The main focus of OSINT collection is sorting through the plethora of information made accessible by the internet, including social media. We can look to the conflict in Ukraine as an example of this.
In August, a Russian citizen posted a photo of himself in front of Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems while on vacation in Crimea. The post was geotagged, giving Ukrainian intelligence the location of this station. According to Newsweek, the base was later struck with at least 12 explosions.
OSINT doesn’t just have military and governmental applications. Recently, people have been picking up OSINT as a hobby, participating in challenges and games to find information hidden in dark corners of the internet. More than this, we use OSINT in our daily lives — every time you find sources for an assignment, every time you stalk someone on their social media accounts and every time you read an article in a newspaper, that’s OSINT.
Students and faculty need to be aware of the abundance of personal information that someone with access to the internet can take advantage of. Numerous tools have been created that access databases and scour the internet for personal identification. Using some of these tools, bad actors can obtain personally identifiable information (PII) to aid in illegal activities, like identity theft, stalking and extortion.
What’s more concerning, however, is how much PII we introduce to the internet ourselves, specifically through social media. Sometimes, we don’t even know we’ve done it; something as little as a room number or mailbox in the back of one of our photos could give bad actors enough information to determine our place of residence. It’s important to limit how much PII we’re putting out for anybody to see.
“Don’t give any information like that out,” Janna Parker, a marketing professor at JMU, said. Parker has expertise in social media marketing and advocates for the usage of social media in a professional manner, even going as far as to say everybody should have a LinkedIn account. Parker said students and faculty who use public accounts can protect themselves, but it might be difficult.
“It’s really impossible to do much other than try to limit the personal information you put out,” Parker said.
Beyond malicious uses of OSINT, students and faculty should limit the information they put out on their social media sites because colleges and businesses have started to take a more in-depth look at applicants’ online presences. Once you put something out on the internet, it never truly goes away.
According to a poll conducted by Kaplan Test Prep, 36% of college admissions officers look at applicants’ social media accounts. On top of this, The Harris Poll found that 71% of hiring managers agree that viewing social media profiles is an appropriate way to screen candidates. Think about how far back your social media presence goes — you might be a little nervous about what could be viewed.
Back in 2018, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy with Oklahoma. On the night he received his trophy, offensive tweets from when he was 15 were dug up, as reported by USA Today. Murray later deleted and apologized for the tweets. These messages were six years old, but it’s not like someone had to hack his account to see these tweets — this was OSINT.
Before you post something, think about how it reflects on you as a person or what a malicious person could do with this information. On top of this, don’t make it easy for bad actors to take advantage of you. Having a public account just to share with friends is unnecessarily indiscreet; make the personal private, and professional public. There are people who’ll eat your personal information like breakfast, with your reputation or livelihood coming out the other side worse for wear. Sometimes, protecting yourself is as easy as googling your own name — you might be surprised as to how much you can find.
