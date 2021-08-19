This has been a year of continuously changing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask mandates and travel restrictions. Many people have lost their jobs and ways of life. Over four million people have died, leaving devastated loved ones behind.
The world is owed an explanation. The origins of COVID-19 remain unknown, and a lack of concrete evidence in support of any hypothesis is hindering scientists from finding answers.
Scientists have largely considered two hypotheses to explain the origins of COVID-19: the lab leak hypothesis and the spillover hypothesis.
Christopher Berndsen, a JMU chemistry professor, conveyed his understanding of the origins of COVID-19 in an interview with The Breeze.
“The evidence that I’ve seen recently is leaning toward some sort of spillover, and it’s just that we haven’t identified what the specific animal was that might have transmitted it,” Berndsen said. “While that seems to be one of the things that keeps people from saying it was not a lab leak, we haven’t found a lot of the reservoir hosts for a lot of diseases, so finding it in a year is going to be difficult.”
Berndsen was one of the faculty teaching the “COVID-19 in Perspective” course offered this past year. He expressed that students asked about the lab leak hypothesis and where COVID-19 came from.
“I told them that it’s not clear,” Berndsen said. “We don’t have enough evidence to conclusively say one way or the other. When we were teaching that class, there wasn’t enough information to say whether it was a lab leak or a spillover or some other origin at that point … I think the earliest conversations I can remember having with students and faculty was it came from China, and beyond that, we really didn’t dig into the specifics because it wasn’t clear at that time.”
An inconclusive answer like that may be the last thing anyone wants to hear. However, that was all that was known at the time, so nothing more could be said with confidence. It’s important that while scientists work to uncover the origins of COVID-19 they don’t jump to conclusions, rule out possibilities before considering them fully or let social pressures like the media and politics hinder their investigation. Another barrier to expanding our understanding of where COVID-19 originated is that China might not be allowing accurate information to get out.
It’s imperative that scientists be given full access to all facilities, resources and information necessary for them to uncover the roots of COVID-19.
Lab leak hypothesis
The lab leak hypothesis assumes that COVID-19 was released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the largest repository of coronavirus samples in the world. In the Wuhan Lab, scientists perform gain of function research, meaning they collect and manipulate potential pandemic pathogens in ways that could enhance their pathogenicity or transmissibility. This is highly controversial work due to the potential for an outbreak.
What’s more is that the fear of a lab leak is entirely warranted, given that it’s happened before on multiple occasions. In a Vanity Fair interview with Gilles Demaneuf, a data scientist with the Bank of New Zealand in Auckland, Demaneuf said that since 2004, there have already been four confirmed SARS-related lab breaches.
Another factor giving credence to the lab leak hypothesis is the location of Wuhan’s lab in Central China. This lab carries samples of coronaviruses, but it isn’t in an area where viruses tend to be naturally born from the usual virus transmission between animals and humans. On the contrary, that type of transmission happens in Southern China, where there’s a large population of bats that carry coronaviruses. The fact that the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, China — in Central China — favors the lab leak hypothesis over the spillover hypothesis.
Unfortunately, the lab leak hypothesis was shut down before anyone had the chance to fully consider it. The Lancet, an internationally known and respected medical journal, published a statement on Feb. 19, 2020, signed by 27 scientists, which denounced the lab leak hypothesis. “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin,” the statement read.
The lab leak hypothesis quickly became politicized and was cast aside by the scientific community and most left-leaning media outlets and political figures as a xenophobic conspiracy theory. However, the narrative has greatly changed since that Feb. 19, 2020, statement.
In May 2021, another team of 18 scientists called for the lab leak hypothesis to be taken seriously. They argued that there was too little evidence in favor of a natural origin of coronavirus or a lab leak to accept or reject either hypothesis.
Personally, I found this major flip-flop disconcerting. Living in uncertain times with such high stakes — deaths at the hands of COVID-19 — I turn to experts to guide my actions. But as it turns out, even the experts can jump the gun and put out questionable information. Berndsen explained that what the public is seeing is science playing out in real time.
“As a scientist, we’re always getting new information and integrating that into what we know and then thinking about what is coming next,” Berndsen said. “As we’re seeing more information come out, what I’m trying to do is just [determine] what do we know, and how does this fit in with what we know, and is it drastically different or is it just affirming what has been said and providing more evidence for one side or the other?”
Essentially, the scientific narrative is constantly changing to account for new information.
“Science very rarely comes to a definitive conclusion,” Berndsen said. “It’s always, ‘Well, there’s more evidence in favor of this possibility over another,’ and the public really struggles with that because everyone likes really defined, clear, yes/no types of things. Even I love it when I can say yes or no.”
Berndsen said that when the public is looking for information, he recommends seeking information from other sources and following the “paper trails.”
COVID-19 might not have come from a lab leak. But it might have, and there’s enough evidence in favor of the lab leak hypothesis that it certainly deserves to be further investigated.
Spillover hypothesis
This was the widely accepted explanation of how COVID-19 came to be from the very start. The reason that this hypothesis was so readily accepted was that spillovers have happened before, and it didn’t put blame on any individuals.
The spillover hypothesis suggests that COVID-19 was passed from a bat to an intermediary host and then to people.
The World Health Organization (WHO) team worked with Chinese scientists at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020 to rule out the lab leak hypothesis, instead favoring a transmission from animals to people. WHO officials said Chinese experts granted them full access to every place they wanted to see and all the people they wanted to meet.
Marion Koopmans, a WHO virologist, said the coronavirus could’ve been passed from a bat to a rabbit or ferret-badger sold at the Huanan Seafood Market. Her reasoning was that rabbits and ferret-badgers sold at the Huanan Seafood Market came from regions in China where some animals, including bats, harbor viruses similar to COVID-19. Rabbits and ferret-badgers are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, so they could’ve carried the virus and transmitted it to humans.
One point of skepticism about the potential for this sort of transmission is that the bats that typically carry coronaviruses all live in Southern China, and the first suspected cases of COVID-19 cropped up in the central-China lying Wuhan. Wuhan-based virologist Shi Zhengli expressed her doubts about a natural spillover origin from the start.
Dubbed China’s “bat woman” because of her years of experience hunting down viruses in bat caves, Zhengli was one of the first people to be contacted about the first SARS-presenting cases of hospital patients with atypical pneumonia back in December.
“I wondered if [the municipal health authority] got it wrong,” Zhengli is quoted saying in the Scientific American. “I had never expected this kind of thing to happen in Wuhan, in Central China.”
Zhengli recalled the terrifying thought crossing her mind: “Could they have come from our lab?”
It’s also worth noting that Zhengli combed through her lab’s records and determined that none of the patients’ samples that she and her colleagues sequenced using a technique called polymerase chain reaction matched any of the lab samples from bat caves. This was enough evidence to assure Zhengli that the new virus didn’t originate from her lab.
Many questions remain unanswered in the quest to uncover the origins of COVID-19. A thorough investigation is important because it would guide future research and safe-practice policies.
If COVID-19 came from a lab, this would give merit to the argument that it isn’t safe to study and breed viruses due to the potential for outbreaks. If COVID-19 passed to humans from animals, this could prompt new regulations about wet markets and testing meats before they make it to the market.
The origin of COVID-19 is something the world deserves to know. This isn’t something that should be politicized or taken as an opportunity to assign blame. It should be taken as an opportunity to learn and change our practices going forward.
Alex Davis is a sophomore business management major. Contact Alex at davis8aj@dukes.jmu.edu.