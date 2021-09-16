The new law in Texas, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act (S.B. 8), goes around Roe v. Wade and bans all abortions after six weeks once a heartbeat is detected. Texas lawmakers cleverly found a way around the Roe v. Wade ruling — which said women have the right to terminate their pregnancy at the federal level — by allowing citizens to to enforce the law, not the state. People are able to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, using a loophole in the legal system.
But, instead of completely banning abortions, Texas should consider legislation that provides education to its citizens and accessibility to contraception to prevent unsafe abortions in its state.
In one of the latest reports on reasons for abortions from Florida in 2018, the most common was elective abortion, meaning the woman decided to end her pregnancy, and the second most common was due to social or economic reasons. Furthering education and emphasizing the seriousness of pregnancy would help to prevent these common reasons.
The two least common reasons in the report were due to incest and rape. The abortion-rights movement tends to exaggerate the amount of abortions due to these reasons and should also place its attention on providing resources and educating women. In an article by Michael Shermer, a U.S. science author, Shermer states he found that “when women have limited sex education and no access to contraception, they are more likely to get pregnant, which leads to higher abortion rates.”
While incest and rape aren’t the majority of the reasons why women get abortions, this doesn’t mean women should have their choice taken away by the government — especially if it means saving more lives in cases where the mother and baby could both die without an abortion.
Additionally, it’s difficult to understand the decision of the lawmakers — as they’re all men.
Dylan Reeves-Thacker, a senior media arts and design and writing, rhetoric and technical communication double major, said that those who don’t give birth shouldn’t control laws against those who do.
Too much government control is dangerous — especially when it comes to an individual’s body. Laws like the Texas Heartbeat Act come across as threatening a woman’s choice and generalizes each of their decisions. Similar conversations are taking place in Mississippi, where lawmakers are asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
“[S.B. 8] sets such a dangerous precedent for a government’s mistrust and control of a person’s own body,” Reeves-Thacker said. “It’s important to be pro-choice because we don’t know other people’s stories or their circumstances.”
Initially, the Texas Heartbeat Act seems like a solution to save more lives of children, but doctors have been debating over when a fetal heartbeat is actually detected. In Selena Simmons-Duffin’s article on Houston Public Media, Nisha Verma, an OB-GYN, was interviewed and stated that “at six weeks of gestation, those valves [heartbeats] don’t exist,” explaining that the supposed heartbeats are “electrical activity, and the sound that you ‘hear’ is actually manufactured by the ultrasound machine.”
On the other side, anti-abortion advocates feel that the Texas Heartbeat Act is a step in the right direction. In the long run, those who are anti-abortion advocates see this as the first step to eliminating abortions and saving the most lives.
Kayleigh McNelis, a freshman political science major, said she supports the law. McNelis finds that S.B. 8 “helps protect the innocent lives of the unborn citizens of this country.”
As an advocate for pro-life legislation, McNelis applauds S.B. 8, as it “ensure[s] that unborn children across the country are given a chance at life” and strongly upholds the fact that “no life is a mistake.”
Dale Rhinehart, a sophomore double major in history and political science, also advocates for an anti-abortion stance.
“As a pro-life advocate, it’s important to me knowing that I am a voice for the voiceless and unborn children who can’t defend themselves,” Rhinehart said.
There are also people who can see both sides — for example, I’d categotrize myself as “pro-life” in regard to my own body, but a supporter of abortion-rights for others. As someone who’s fortunate enough to be educated on sex and contraceptions, I’ve been given the resources I need to avoid having an abortion myself. Instead of being right or wrong, the focus should be on saving lives — whether it be through providing economic resources to those who need it or stopping unnecessary abortions.
It’s important to consider the different circumstances of each individual and every situation. For instance, according to Manisha Kumar’s article on Doctors Without Borders, abortion ended up saving lives abroad. Kumar reports that there was a large number of women in Africa having unsafe abortions, resulting in sickness and injury. Rather than saving lives, these abortions were taking more, illustrating the importance of allowing women to have the resources to have an abortion after an unwanted pregnancy.
It isn’t a stretch to assume both sides would like for less abortions to have to happen. To have more unity on the topic and to fight polarization — perhaps the biggest enemy in our country — would be to provide resources to those who need it. According to an article by Meera Jagannathan in 2019, the number of abortion correlates with the amount of women in poverty. The cost of pregnancy isn’t cheap, and while abortion isn’t either, it’s cheaper than having a child. Jagannathan reports that according to researchers, 75% of women who have abortions are low-income, illustrating how contraceptives and sex education should be readily available.
Arguing about the issue won’t bring us any closer to solving it. We need to instead put our energy into finding solutions to solve the issue.
Julia Cheng is a sophomore media arts and design major. Contact Julia at chengjm@dukes.jmu.edu.