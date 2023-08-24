The term “success” holds a lot of weight. People strive to receive validation from others. From a young age, kids are taught that getting good grades equals success. As kids grow, academic success gets translated into college acceptance. And after college, success is determined by jobs and overall financial and marital status.
These are the basic terms for success that society defines, but success isn't objective. It’s formed through personal interests and desires. According to an article by GALLUP, the personal success score in the U.S. is 68, while the societal success score is 31. These results are an indicator that people would rather chase their own idea of success than following what society says.
To further evaluate these results, the GALLUP survey asked respondents to rate different success factors on a pie chart, such as education, relationships, character, finance, health, work, quality of life and status. When comparing the personal success pie chart with the perceived societal pie chart, the percentages demonstrated a significant contrast. The largest factor for societal success was “status” at 45.9%. On the personal success spectrum, relationship status led the way at 15.6%.
These results also vary demographically. It's common that a person in their early 20s views success differently than someone in their mid-50s. JMU senior Nicki Capaldo said her goals are to live freely while she’s young.
“I define success as whatever makes me happy,” Capaldo said, adding that people should take a few years to do something fulfilling after college if a traditional 9-to-5 doesn’t. “My personal goals are to be happy with day-to-day life. Right now while I’m young, I’d like to travel, meet new people and see new places.”
Groupthink, the idea that members of a group tend to thinking in consensus with a group, whether or not the members believe the conclusion to be valid, plays a large role in the desire to quickly jump into a 9-to-5 after college and start a family. Conformity is a large factor in this theory, as people would rather agree with the majority than argue against and possibly be wrong.
Groupthink is especially prevalent in vulnerable, young adults. Rather than going against the grain or facing the possibility of “failure,” most people prefer to at least seem successful to outside members of society. Even if they aren’t happy, they at least can hide under the facade that they are if they have a steady job and a family.
Another large part of what determines individuals’ success is validation from others. Whether that be in the workplace or from friends and family, people strive for recognition. According to a study done by the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, “intrinsic goals” such as self-acceptance and friendship bring happiness. Meanwhile, “extrinsic goals” such as fame, which rely on the approval of others, lead to “lower vitality and self-actualization,” among other symptoms.
When analyzing the components of fame, at first glance, it seems like the American dream. It’s the human embodiment of value. Though, the wealth and glamour can quickly become overshadowed by constant judgment and criticism. Even with the known dangerous factors, such as depression, anxiety and potential drug abuse, fame continues to polarize most people in one way or another. This can be as simple as aspiring to get promoted from the mailroom to a manager. The desire to be more well known and receive a “pat on the back” drives people to chase a calculated form of success.
Overall, success isn’t objective and shouldn't be formulated by society. While it's a human instinct to seek acceptance from others, success should come from within. It should come from personal goals and desires, whether they’re traditional or not.