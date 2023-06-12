The Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wadelast June incited fights over abortion across the country. Many states have since enacted total or partial abortion bans and restricted access to abortion pills. Multiple states and politicians plan to eradicate abortion on the federal level as well, by bringing cases to federal courts and attempting to pass legislation.
However, as long as President Joe Biden sits in the White House and the Senate is held by a close Democrat majority, anti-abortion legislation is highly unlikely. Regardless, the fight continues to play out in the state and federal court systems. In the 2024 presidential race, abortion rights will surely be on the ballot, and with many pro-life candidates running, we must protect women's rights when voting season rolls in.
Abortion is necessary health care for women across the country, including the abortion pill mifepristone. An attack on abortion is an attack on women’s rights, including both our reproductive and civil rights. Just as men have autonomy over their own bodies, women deserve the right as well.
Though we have gained significant rights in the past century, such as the right to vote, that doesn’t change thousands of years of oppression, just as how hundreds of years of slavery still linger over the heads of African Americans in the U.S. Women, people of color and those belonging to the LGBTQ community continue to fight for their rights to this day, because we’re still not truly equal in America and a majority of countries on Earth.
Mifepristone is one of the pills doctors often prescribe for medical abortions. It’s a relatively simple and non-invasive procedure and is known in the medical field to be a safe option for early abortions. The pill was approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) 23 years ago, but since the extinguishment of Roe, many Republicans have attempted to overthrow the FDA’s approval of the drug.
The case’s controversy started when a Christain legal group, Alliance Defending Freedom, brought a lawsuit against the FDA’s decades-long decision to approve mifepristone. The group’s argument was rooted in the incorrect assumption that the FDA “exceeded its federal regulatory authority and ignored safety concerns” when the drug was approved, The Guardian reported in a May 17 article. Obviously, the FDA profusely denied these allegations.
In the same Guardian article on the case, Matthew Kacsmaryck, a federal judge in Texas appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, suspending the FDA’s decision. The case was then sent to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals where it was partially blocked by two Trump-appointed judges. However, the court reinstated restrictions on the pill's use and access. The case was then referred to the Supreme Court for an appeal by the Biden administration.
The Supreme Court made an unexpected decision April 21 on the mifepristone case. Despite the Republican’s supermajority, they ruled to protect access to the abortion pill. Besides Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito’s dissenting opinions, the Court made no other comments on the case.
The Supreme Court’s relatively shocking ruling to freeze the ban on mifepristone greatly contrasts the opinions of the conservative justices on abortion. The decision to send the case back to the lower courts has been well received by abortion-rights activists across the country and disapproved of by those in opposition to abortion. In accordance with the FDA’s approval, access to the pill is now unrestricted.
Though the Supreme Court deferred the case, states continue to attempt abortion bans, many of which have been successful. Texas in particular has been ruthless in its attempts to restrict the crucial procedure. When the Supreme Court swiftly overturned Roe via the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organizationdecision in June 2022, it triggered the Texas Heartbeat Bill, which bans all abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically when the fetus is formed in the gestational sac. Any doctor in the state can be prosecuted if they provide an abortion past this period, but thankfully, patients aren’t subject to prosecution as well.
Attempts to ban abortion in Virginia have been much less successful. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) agenda is quite different from his Democrat predecessor Ralph Northam, who signed legislation in 2020 to loosen abortion restrictions in the state, protecting a woman’s right to abortion.
However, Youngkin's platform greatly differs from Northam’s. Youngkin introduced a budget plan in December 2022 to limit abortion access in Virginia, with $50,000 allocated to help enact a 15-week abortion ban. For the narrowly Democrat-held state Senate, this plan was a non-starter, and it failed to pass.
Though a Republican currently sits in Virginia’s governor's mansion, it’s unlikely any attempts to ban abortion will be fruitful with a Democrat-dominated Senate. Mifepristone continues to be prescribed by Virginia doctors for medical abortions and can be accessed without an in-person appointment.
Due to the uncertain outcome of the lawsuit against the FDA’s approval of the drug, abortion activists and organizations in Virginia have developed a plan to continue access to medical abortions via another pill, misoprostol. The drug can be used in conjunction with mifepristone, which is currently the most common method for medication abortions, but misoprostol can also be used on its own. In the event mifepristone is banned, there will be other options available.
While abortion access is in flux across the country, activists, organizations, doctors, judges and politicians continue to fight off legislation banning abortion. Abortion is necessary healthcare, and completely eliminating the right to abortion, including abortion pills, is detrimental to people across the country — men, women and children alike.