If you’re a Republican in Virginia, you may not have known there was a convention to select the Republican nominees for attorney general, lieutenant governor and governor to face up against the democratic nominees in November.
The convention, held at 39 different polling locations around the Commonwealth, used the ‘rank choice’ voting method to select nominees, meaning that voters would rank their first through last choice for the three positions.
Ultimately, after a close race with attorney Chuck Smith, the attorney general nomination was given to Delegate and JMU alumnus (‘98) Jason Miyares, the son of a Cuban immigrant.
Next, with a field of seven candidates vying to be the next Republican lieutenant governor nominee, former Virginia Del. Winsome Sears was given the nomination. She’s the first Black woman to be given the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in the Commonwealth’s history.
Finally, after a race that could’ve gone many different ways, Glenn Youngkin, former CEO of the Carlyle Group, as well as a political outsider,secured the GOP nomination for governor.
As one looks at the nominees, they can see that the Virginia Republicans have the most diverse ticket in history. This has many pros, with each part of the ticket pulling in many new political factions and groups to vote in November.
Republicans also won’t have the burden of potentially being out-fundraised, especially in the governor’s race. Youngkin, a multi-millionaire, has said he will be able to fundraise whatever is needed to win in all three races, and down-ballot races. This is why Youngkin and his wife, Suzanne, also created the Virginia Wins PAC, with the pair already donating thousands of dollars to the PAC to ensure that Republicans win in November.
It seems as many Republicans feel ready to go up against the Democrats in November, as they've picked candidates who aren't considered far right. If the Democrats only tie the nominees to former President Trump and don’t discuss the candidate’s views, this won’t only hurt the Democrats but almost ensure that all three Republicans win in November. Since the former President is out of office, voters might be tired of hearing about former President Trump, so this will help the Republicans, if the Democrats use this strategy.
As for the Democrats, they’ll select their nominees in a primary June 8. Even though there are apparent front runners, the race to be the Democratic nominees is still up in the air.
Now more than ever, Republicans are determined to win. Ever since the 2020 election, there’s been a fire under Republicans to ensure that states such as Virginia can be taken back into Republican control. If the Republicans take a page out of the Democratic playbook — come out and be determined to vote after the 2016 presidential election and take back multiple state and federal legislatures — they can come out victorious.
Republicans, with their ticket, have a better chance to win in November than ever before. Even though the Democrats have won in Virginia in both federal and statewide elections for over a decade, this is the Republican party’s best chance to end the blue winning streak. It’ll take candidates, such as the ones the Republican party nominated, to win.
Parker Boggs is a Freshman Political Science and Business Management double major. Contact Parker at boggspl@dukes.jmu.edu.