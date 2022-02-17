Campus transportation at JMU is limited and can serve as a catalyst for student stress about getting to class on time. While the university accommodates alternative transportation methods as a supplement for a lacking shuttle system, these methods aren’t free. JMU needs to bolster these formal transportation methods to reduce the burden on students.
JMU’s campus covers 721 acres and spans over one mile from Rose Library to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts and farther away to Memorial Hall. Because of its size, JMU offers transportation for students to commute to and from classes in the 20 minutes between them. This is achieved primarily through the inner campus shuttle (ICS), which travels in a loop between the East and West sides of campus divided by Interstate 81.
The ICS oftentimes runs behind schedule, and with limited seating and high demand, it’s proving to be an often inadequate option for commuting to class for students. Sophomore Kaylee Wenger said she’s displeased with how the buses have been operating recently.
“The buses seem pretty unreliable this year,” Wenger said. “I know several people who were late to class because of them being off schedule. At the beginning of the semester, I waited for over 30 minutes before one finally came and was almost late for class.”
Alternative campus-bound methods of travel include last-mile transportation options. Last-mile transportation is a concept that’s accompanied the rise of electric personal transportation vehicles such as Bird scooters, Boosted Boards and Onewheel skateboards. These are vehicles that can traverse the last leg of a journey toward a given destination. Considering larger vehicles such as cars, trucks and buses are limited to wide passages, they aren’t always ideal for compact cities and college campuses.
Last-mile transportation options on campus include a smattering of Bird Scooters and the like, as well as locations outside of campus buildings to secure student-provided bicycles, which can be expensive and difficult to store. Some students have taken advantage of the increased popularity and diversity of electric personal transportation vehicles to travel to and from classes. The vast majority of students, however, resort to walking instead.
Walking between classes is oftentimes a cumbersome task given the volatility of Virginia’s weather and the relatively hilly terrain that JMU’s campus resides. These adverse conditions are exacerbated when classes on opposite sides of campus are scheduled together. Students face a dilemma, considering the prohibitively expensive personal transportation vehicle options and an inconsistent ICS.
The most accessible and convenient personal transportation option at JMU may often be a Bird scooter. Students can unlock and ride one to their desired destination and simply leave it there. They aren’t free, however, costing an initial $1 to unlock the scooter and $0.15 per minute of riding. For students who want to buy a transportation vehicle, the entry price of a Boosted Board, which has recently gone out of business, was $749, while a Onewheel skateboard is $1,050.
She also discussed the recent change by JMU to reduce the amount of time between classes from 25 minutes last semester to 20 minutes this semester — and the difficulty that has caused.
“[The 20-minute window is] especially hard if you have to go across campus in that time regardless of whether you’re riding the bus or walking,” Wenger said. “It’s hard to focus in class when you’re worrying about how you’ll make it to your next class on time.”
Reducing the stressors in students’ experience at JMU is vital for promoting a positive educational environment on campus. Ensuring students have sufficient and adequate options for transportation and alleviating the worry of getting to and from classes on time would significantly help achieve that goal. The burden of revamping the ICS falls jointly on JMU Parking and Transit Services and JMU students. Careful monitoring and management of driver training and route timing, as well as students efficiently loading and getting off shuttles, would help reduce much of the stress on the ICS, allowing it to perform more consistently.
Evan Weaver is a sophomore English major. Contact Evan at weavereh@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.