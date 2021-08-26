The discussion of critical race theory has spurred sharp disagreement between liberals and conservatives on how the parties view teaching in grade school through college. Its supporters argue the theory is a way to discuss the racist past and present decisions of the U.S. However, what this theory actually teaches is widely disagreed upon.
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a Black lawyer, scholar and one of the leaders who helped establish critical race theory, said in an interview with Vanity Fair that critical race theory grew from a “post-civil rights generation.”
“So we wanted critical to be in it, race to be in it,” Crenshaw said in the interview. “And we put theory in to signify that we weren’t just looking at civil rights practice. It was how to think, how to see, how to read, how to grapple with how law has created and sustained race—our particular kind of race and racism—in American society.”
Critical race theory at its core says that white supremacy and racism are built into American institutions, including the judicial and legislative systems. The U.S. hasn’t had a perfect past, but teaching children and young adults that the U.S. is a racist country built on white supremacy is wrong and unfair. This type of indoctrination can be used to teach impressionable kids to hate themselves, each other and their country based on contested far-left ideology.
A common argument is that without the theory, race relations can't be talked about in the U.S. In actuality, the opposite is true. Schools, especially those for young, elementary-aged children, aren’t outlets to discuss divisive rhetoric. Schools up to the collegiate level are often places where students are tested and graded on their ability to listen, understand and repeat the material taught to them like it’s indisputable fact. One may feel as if they can’t debate their professor about class material they disagree with without putting their future at risk.
Right now, young children aren’t debating the topic in the classrooms; it’s their parents who are trying to have a conversation about the validity of what this theory claims and are being silenced. Many supporters of critical race theory don’t want to have a conversation about whether or not it’s true; they want it to be accepted as fact and for the people who disagree to disappear.
A recent article from The Hechinger Report states, “if you don’t want critical race theory to exist, stop being racist.” Stating that people who don’t support the theory are racist is totalitarian and a manipulative way to silence opposition.
Currently at JMU, Hak-Seon Lee, associate professor for the political science department, said his department doesn’t have critical race theory implemented into the curriculum, but he believes it should be included in curriculum.
“[A] good number of courses provided in the department covers the [critical race theory] as a part of various topics related to political implications of racism and racial discrimination, etc,” Lee said. “The theory should be taught in any political science and social science courses in general that covers topics such as race and politics, inequality in American society in various dimensions… it should be added to gen ed courses that covers humanities and social sciences.”
The divisive theory has reached the attention of state school boards and legislatures. For example, on June 14, Florida’s state Board of Educators passed a measure to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in classrooms across the state. This was pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who urged the board to see that instead of teaching about the past, it was just another way of “trying to indoctrinate [children] with ideology.”
In Loudoun County, VA, parents are also protesting the use of critical race theory. During a school board meeting that addressed the theory, Xi Van Fleet, a parent in the Loudoun County school system, said that the theory is similar to Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution in China, which she endured before immigrating to the U.S. Fleet’s comments should concern people in a way that should show people critical race theory shouldn’t be taught in classrooms.
If and how institutionalized racism works in the U.S. is an important discussion to have. However, that’s a discussion for fully grown adults - not developing children. Students shouldn’t be taught far-left ideology as fact. If the truth of the theory is still under such heavy and widespread debate, it’s not ready to be taught in schools.
Parker Boggs is a Sophomore Political Science and Business Management double major. Contact Parker at boggspl@dukes.jmu.edu.