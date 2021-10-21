After a long week, sometimes the last thing a student wants to do is make dinner. There are only so many times a week when making boxed macaroni and cheese is acceptable. So, students turn to off-campus options. However, the options in the Harrisonburg area are slim. It begs the question: Why?
Of course, there are the typical chain restaurants in Harrisonburg: Chipotle, Panera, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Five Guys and McDonald’s. However, if a student is looking for a healthy option, a lot of these chains don’t really do the job. At almost every chain, there’s an option to find something healthy, but most of the time, people aren’t going there to get something healthy. They’re going because it’s fast and convenient.
Convenience is essential for college students because they’re on a schedule. They’re going to go pick up something because it’s quick. Therefore, if a JMU student wants to go out for fast food, it’s likely to be an unhealthy option.
This is the opposite for the University of Virginia (U Va.). U. Va. has an endless number of food options. The Charlottesville, Virginia, area has CAVA, Chopt, Meza, Roots Natural Kitchen, Zoe’s Kitchen, Corner Juice and Juice Laundry — all relatively healthy options for students. While these are only just a handful of places, they vastly outnumber JMU’s options. A lot of people like places that provide “salad bowls,” which is something that all of these places at U. Va have. One of the better options for salad bowls in Harrisonburg is Chipotle. A typical order piles on sour cream, cheese and guacamole, which ultimately makes the order unhealthy.
JMU has tried to solve this problem, implementing a new dining hall, Dukes Dining. In this dining hall, there’s a place called Blue Ridge Bowl. This restaurant is similar to the healthier options available in Charlottesville, Virginia, however, it’s not as good as any of those places. It doesn’t feel any different than just eating dining hall food.
While the creation of it was a good idea, it wasn’t executed well enough. Panda Express, which is a chain restaurant, is also located in this dining hall. They are clearly implementing chains into the dining halls, so why not make it a healthier option like Sweetgreen or CAVA?
For students, getting food off campus can feel like they’re back in their hometowns and going to their favorite places. Although, it’s possible that any of their “regular” on-the-go food options don’t exist in the Harrisonburg area.
Laura Mosier, a junior at JMU, voiced her frustrations on the limited scope of Harrisonburg’s food options. On the topic of salad bowls, Mosier praised CAVA, a Mediterranean-style fast food place that gives you the opportunity to create your own bowl.
“I know CAVA is something I really, really love back home, but they don’t have it here, which is something I was pretty upset about,” Mosier said.
This brings back the idea that while students are away from their hometowns, they want to still enjoy the places they frequent back home.
Looking at this through an economic lens, higher-income areas attract nicer places to eat. Consider the example of grocery stores. In Harrisonburg, the typical grocery stores that students go to are Food Lion, Kroger and Martin’s Food. Out of those three, Martin’s Food is arguably the nicest one. It has a lot of options if someone has dietary restrictions. They have two sections dedicated to gluten-free items and dairy-free items. At Food Lion, the options for specific diets are slim. Yet again, limiting what students can pick from.
When you look at the Charlottesville, Virginia, area, they not only have Kroger, but they have Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter. Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s are especially nice compared to Harrisonburg’s grocery store options. This is because the income levels in Charlottesville are higher than in Harrisonburg. Therefore, the number of options for eating and shopping in Charlottesville outnumber the options in Harrisonburg.
It all relates back to income.
When comparing Harrisonburg and Charlottesville, individuals typically relate the two cities with their respective universities. However, Harrisonburg isn’t just JMU, and Charlottesville isn’t just U. Va. Harrisonburg is a community that houses a lot of refugees. According to Church World Service in Harrisonburg, “This area is an attractive resettlement site because of the affordable housing, diverse and welcoming community, and the abundance of entry level jobs in the poultry, agriculture, and hospitality industries.” In hospitality especially, there are great places scattered throughout the Harrisonburg area.
Elise Candelario, a senior at JMU, talked about places throughout the Harrisonburg area that some students may not know about.
“There’s a lot of hidden gems that people might not want to go to because the outside looks scary, said Candelario”
An example of this can be Xenia Kebab Grille. This is arguably one of the best places to eat in the Harrisonburg area. It may not look the most inviting from the outside, but the food is unbelievable. One of the best menu items would be their kabobs. Customers are able to choose from steak, chicken, lamb or ground beef. It comes with both rice and a salad, and the meat is topped with fresh vegetables. It’s such a fresh and filling meal. If someone is looking for a vegetarian option, they have that too. There’s salads, soups, hummus with pita and sandwiches. Students overlook places like this because they aren’t familiar with them. Individuals who are from Harrisonburg may be more familiar because they know more about the area.
Candelario also brought up the idea of gentrification, which is something that larger cities typically have to deal with. Despite the fact that the population isn’t huge in comparison, gentrification is something that the Harrisonburg area deals with due to the fact that it’s home to a large university. This represents the greater reason why Harrisonburg has limited food options. If multiple chain restaurants were to move into the Harrisonburg area, they may begin to dominate the area and almost “push out” the existing places in Harrisonburg. Therefore, the process of gentrification would begin. So, while the students at JMU could benefit from the implementation of new chain restaurants, local business owners would be negatively affected. In both scenarios, someone remains unhappy.
