The Parental Rights in Education Bill, more widely known as the “Don’t Say Gay" bill, was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on March 28. The bill explicitly states:
"Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade three or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."
This restricts teachers and students from having any casual conversation about sexual or gender orientation and violates their first amendment right to freedom of speech. This also opens up gateways for similar bills to be passed in the future that could affect larger institutions, like JMU.
National Implications
In addition to prohibiting teachers and students from talking about these topics, the bill states that the parents must be the first notified about any health care the school provides, including any counseling, and the parents may revoke the service if they choose. This means that if any student is struggling with their sexuality or gender identity, they may be denied from speaking about these issues with their teachers or counselors if the parents choose.
This is detrimental to children and teens. The National Survey on LGBTQ+ Youth Mental Health Survey 2021, conducted by the Trevor Project, shows only one out of three children’s homes were LGBTQ-affirming. The survey also found that students who have a safe place to open up about their sexuality are less likely to commit suicide or other acts of self-harm. Florida’s new bill does the exact opposite, repressing kids into thinking that what they’re feeling is unnatural.
While this bill is problematic enough, other states are looking toward pushing similar bills. Kansas is attempting to pass a bill that makes it a misdemeanor for teachers to mention any form of homosexuality in the classroom. This includes innocent material without sexually explicit resources. Tennessee is considering passing a bill that would ban schools from ban schools from having books or materials that say or refer to any gay, bisexual or transgender issues. Indiana’s House Bill 1040, similar to Florida’s bill, prohibits teachers from discussing any sexual orientation or gender identity topics without parental consent.
Sexuality and Expression at JMU
This may also negatively affect how students at JMU view themselves. JMU is an inclusive school with many resources, including SOGIE Programming, which stands for Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression. This office works to promote equity on campus and create a community where people feel open being themselves.
With everything JMU puts into creating a safe space for those who are coming to terms with their gender identity and sexuality, it’s discouraging to see repressive bills being passed. Rob Alexander, an assistant professor of public policy and administration and a member of the SOGIE Advisory Board, expressed his concern for JMU students.
“Imagine being a student at JMU who just started your process of either gender transition or is thinking through sexual orientation … This being out in the media empowers and elevates the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in our community,” Alexander said. “For me personally, it causes much anxiety and concern for the young people who are very media-focused. Having such easy access to these things creates layers of ‘maybe I’m not right’ or ‘oh, I can't trust people.’”
Teachers do have limited rights to freedom of speech in the classroom as they are barred by schools to speaking about topics that are relevant to the class and are prohibited from promoting a personal or political agenda. Though, with this argument, students do not have any rights that are limited. This was established in the Tinker v. Des Moines School District case in 1969, which defined the First Amendment rights of students.
During this case, students decided to wear black armbands to represent their support for the truce in Vietnam throughout the month of December. The principal made a policy that any student who wore these armbands would be sent home. The school sued and set the precedent for future cases that the First Amendment right does not vanquish when students enter onto school property.
With the “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s passage, this contradicts cases that have already been set and undeniably violates children's rights, along with teachers who are supposed to be able to provide a safe place for their students and may no longer be able to do so.
“Because of my identities and privilege, I am never going to fully understand how it may be harming some of my colleagues and students on our campus,” Alexander said. “Though I can imagine how hard it is for young people coming out who are unable to find face-to-face support.”
