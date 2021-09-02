Mental toughness is a concept that many athletes are taught at a young age. This can eventually lead to many athletes feeling that they aren’t allowed to show weakness or admitting to any mental illnesses they may be dealing with. In the past, the topic of mental health came with a lot of stigma and baggage, but over the last few years, people have started speaking out about their struggles with mental health — and that’s how it should be.
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the women's gymnastics team after participating in only one round during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. According to sportingnews.com, the initial thought was that Biles had injured her foot, but later she stated she wasn’t mentally there. Biles said she was suffering from “the twisties.” In other words, she felt a mental block when it came to performing, which can be dangerous when attempting to jump and flip in the air. Viewers immediately jumped to conclusions and accused Biles of being “selfish” and “soft,” but Biles said she didn’t see it that way. According to the same article, Biles reported that with this particular case of the “twisties,” she felt so mentally lost that it became unsafe.
To better explain the situation and exactly why she dropped out, Biles posted an Instagram story showing herself attempting and failing to complete a specific move. She explains in the post that while practicing the night before she had to perform the move, she noticed that she no longer had the ability to safely complete it. To make things worse, Biles explained that there wasn't enough time for an alternate to be placed in her position. Watching the video would make anyone understand why she dropped out, as it shows Biles spinning at an extremely high speed and height then landing directly on her ankles, legs and hips instead of her feet. Thankfully, this was on a practice mat and not the hard Olympic competition floor.
Mary Davis, president of JMU Club Gymnastics, posted the following statement:
“I completely support Simone Biles withdrawing herself from the team and individual competitions at the Tokyo Olympic Games. She stood up for herself, her health and her team. It’s an action many should look up to ... You can see in her vault, and in the videos on her Twitter of doing bars, her head and body were in two different places. Which is entirely unsafe to practice and especially compete in that condition. If I felt/looked like that the night before a competition, competing would 100% be out of the picture. There’s a difference between just not being able to land a skill vs. completely losing yourself in the air and having no clue where or how you’ll land (which is what was happening to Biles). It’s extremely dangerous and should not be played with."
When it comes to sports and physical activity, a person’s mental state is just as, if not more, important as their physical state. It's common for athletes to feel an immense amount of pressure to be the best in whatever sport they’re playing. The American Psychiatric Association has even shown that athletes can potentially develop anxiety or depression. A recent study performed by Athletes for Hope discovered that 35% of elite athletes struggle with mental health.
An athlete’s mental health is the dictating factor for their overall health. If an athlete’s mental health isn’t in check, then it opens up the possibility of serious injury. Unfortunately, not all athletes are as in touch with their minds and bodies as Simone Biles seems to be, so it can sometimes be difficult for the athlete or people within their circle to recognize when something isn’t right. Society has already made great strides when it comes to being open about mental health, but it still needs to work on seeing how a person’s mental state could unintentionally lead to something more severe.
