For the past month and a half, the media have released report after report about the current situation evolving at the southern border. With the Biden administration being less than 100 days old, there are a plethora of issues this administration has to tackle. However, the administration has failed to properly address this serious situation.
March 24, President Biden, tapped Vice President Harris to lead the current situation at the border. This wasn’t the best personnel choice to lead the charge to stop the current crisis at the southern border. Vice President Harris, on video, has laughed about going down to the southern border. We need a strong leader with experience, and this doesn’t fit the definition of a strong leader.
The Biden administration has put minimal effort into trying to ease the influx of illegal immigrants coming across the southern border. In fact, there are more immigrant children coming across the border than ever before, according to The New York Times. Also, to make matters worse, the Biden administration didn’t fully allow reporters to view the conditions to show the American people until he faced immense pressure. Comparing this to the previous administration, this is a first.
On the opposite side of the political spectrum, the Republican caucuses in both the House of Representatives and the Senate have taken a hands-on approach to see and address the problems at the southern border. Both caucuses have taken multiple trips to meet with border agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and others. to see how this crisis started and what’s needed to be done to stop the crisis and prevent future ones.
In addition, former President Donald Trump said on Justice with Judge Jeanine that he was asked to come visit the Southern Border and has agreed to go in the coming weeks.
President Biden, on the other hand, has not definitively said when he would go down to view the current situation at the southern border, saying that he would go “at some point.” The comment was made on March 31st and still has not viewed the conditions at the border.
The Democrats and the Republicans are taking two completely different approaches. Ever since Trump started his run for the presidency in 2015, Republicans have taken a stronger approach to secure the southern border.
The Biden administration is truly not doing enough for the current crisis at the border. The administration needs to hit the nail on the head with this crisis now. If they don’t properly handle the crisis at hand or go down to witness what’s going on at the southern border for themselves, it’s a sign that they have other priorities besides the current predicament at hand.
Now, President Biden, Vice President Harris and the House and Senate Democratic caucuses have to decide: Do they want to see the evidence of the current crisis, or do they want to risk losing the support of the American people?
Parker Boggs is a Freshman Political Science and Business Management major. Contact Parker at boggspl@dukes.jmu.edu.