Tattoos are becoming more popular and mainstream than ever in recent years, with over 50% of Americans under the age of 40 sporting tattoos. People’s reasons for getting inked vary vastly — for some they serve as mementos and for others as masterpieces. Whether it’s to honor a family member or show off an artist’s skill, tattoos serve many purposes. Yet, in the past, they’ve been stigmatized and frowned upon by companies for being unprofessional. However, many businesses have become increasingly lax on the idea of employees with tattoos — some employers even seek out workers adorning body art. Those entering the professional world can expect relaxed tattoo restrictions and from employers a more accepting attitude toward tattoos.
The rise of the millennial generation seems to have accelerated this destigmatization — millennials represent 41% of all people with tattoos, according to EarthWeb, and are generally more accepting of tattoos on employees. College-aged people also make up a relatively large portion of the tattooed population, with 47% of Americans aged 18 to 29 having tattoos according to a 2015 Harris Research Poll survey. They starkly contrast older generations’ negative views on body ink in the professional world. Today, around 35% of American companies are accepting of visible tattoos in the workplace, according to Zippia, a career advancement platform.
Certain industries remain relatively strict in terms of body ink on employees, Zippia says, including the military, politics, aviation and administration. Often, companies and organizations frown upon certain areas of tattoo placement, such as hand, neck and face tattoos, even if the employer is otherwise lenient on visible body art. The content of the tattoo is a key factor for employers as well — for example, any gruesome, aggressive or vulgar designs would be unacceptable in the workplace.
Despite some industries’ old-fashioned views on tattoos, others favor employees with body art. The top 6 industries for visible tattoos are creative fields, skilled labor, the restaurant industry, remote positions, outdoor jobs and public safety occupations, according to Zippia. Many employers see tattoos as a sign of creativity in a potential employee, which is partially why tattoos are so well accepted among artists, writers, graphic designers, etc. The sports and fashion industries tend to be lax on visible tattoos as well, with 65% of fashion designers preferring employees with body ink, according to EarthWeb, and 86% of the public accepting visible tattoos on pro athletes, according to Zippia.
Alex Roll, a local Harrisonburg tattoo artist who owns Aesthetics Tattoo, said she’s seen the destigmatization of tattoos as an artist in the industry.
“Tattooing isn’t going anywhere, especially in a day and age where customization is huge,” Roll said. “I absolutely think we are heading toward people being indifferent about tattoos and having them in the workplace.”
Roll also said the tattoo industry is rapidly growing. With the increasing amount of tattoo artists and the rise in people receiving tattoos, the industry has expanded and become more inclusive.
“American tattooing specifically was so heavily rooted in military or biker activity that it’s really nice to see a shift from that imagery to something that is more for everyone,” Roll said.
Body art has long existed throughout history and will continue to persist into the future. Tattoos hold different meanings for every individual and allow people to express themselves through body art. As getting inked continues to grow more popular, tattoos are becoming more common and less stigmatized in the U.S. society and job market.
“People also underestimate how fun the process of getting tattooed is … sometimes it’s more [fun ]than the actual tattoo.” Roll said. “Sometimes it’s going and doing something spontaneous with friends and creating memories you’ll be able to look back on. Some people collect memories in a scrapbook, some people get tattoos.”
Pale Fire Brewing Co., a local brewery in Harrisonburg, has no tattoo policy for its employees. Susan Keeler, the Pale Fire Brewing Co. marketing and events manager, explains that she values her employee’s individuality and their ability to express themselves. Besides basic uniform requirements such as a Pale Fire shirt and close-toed shoes, Pale Fire’s restrictions are generally relaxed, including their tattoo policy.
“Tattoos don’t reflect someone’s work ethic or personality and I think its silly to judge someone off that … The exception to this would be if I felt that an individual’s tattoos are openly racist or offensive, but that would be strictly case by case.”
Keeler says that with the rise of younger generations entering the workforce, she expects tattoo policies to relax. “Times have changed,” she said. With tattoos becoming more common and available to people across the country, the employment industry must continue to follow the trend of loosening tattoo restrictions
