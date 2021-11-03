COVID-19 has reached most countries, leading to consequences that harm their economies — part of this has been a serious supply chain disruption that’s been hurting both businesses and consumers around the world, even in Harrisonburg.
There’s no denying that Harrisonburg businesses are facing serious financial challenges and a continuing labor shortage. Shopping at and supporting small businesses can help keep them afloat during these troubling times, and there are often many job positions waiting to be filled.
Individuals and local businesses such as Harrisonburg's Broad Porch Coffee Co., are waiting weeks — in some cases, months — for basic products. They’re running out of supplies and are unable to operate at their full capacities, forcing them to deal with increasing financial issues.
Small businesses have been hit the hardest and are in need of consumer support. Not only are they not being prioritized, but they’re also struggling with skyrocketing prices for normally inexpensive goods. Owners have expressed their concern for the survival of their businesses and livelihoods.
Ben Luther, one of the managers at Broad Porch Coffee Co., explained how the business has been affected by the disruption. While the roaster hasn’t experienced any significant shortages, they’ve been struggling with delays on necessary equipment like their ice machine, which broke a few months ago and led them to order a new one.
“We were waiting on [the new machine] for a solid three or four months before we canceled the order,” he said. It took so long, he said, that they ended up having to buy one from eBay.
Praserth Saesow, a manager at Beyond Restaurant & Lounge, said the prices of their ingredients — specifically, beef and chicken — significantly increased.
“The price of the beef was almost double at one point,” Saesow said.
Saesow said Beyond has been having a difficult time finding employees, which tend to be mostly JMU students. Usually, he said they receive many applications, but this year they only received a handful of applications at the beginning of the semester. With increasing demand in the food industry, Saesow said the business is looking for more people to help out in the kitchen so they can keep up with demand.
While most businesses have faced shortages and delays, some have ended their operations altogether. DBi Services — a company that provides safe solutions to preserve infrastructure and to improve transit operations — announced Oct. 25 that it would be shutting down its operations due to persisting financial challenges, leaving its workers unemployed in an unstable economy.
DBi states on its website, “Macroeconomic forces as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions, higher material costs and the labor shortage, coupled with increased financial requirements from sureties and lenders, impeded the Company’s ability to successfully execute and finance its products.”
After over a year of supply chain disruptions, the problem persists. Unfortunately for Harrisonburg, much like the rest of the world, its businesses continue to struggle, regularly dealing with shortages, delays and other financial issues. However, the public can help these businesses by supporting them financially and applying for open positions. The hope is that the economy will bounce back sooner rather than later, but right now, all businesses can do is try their best as the pandemic and its ensuing consequences come to a close.
