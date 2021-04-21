About 6% of women on college campuses are anorexic or bulimic, according to a 2015 study by Schwitzer and Choate. This may sound relatively small, but the percentage rises to 40% in the same study when one considers those who report body image concerns along with weight management behaviors and out of control eating.
In many of JMU’s HTH and KIN 100 courses, the two options for the wellness domain general education requirement, students are required to track their meals and calorie intake. This can be a harmful practice for students who have eating disorders.
A common practice for people with eating disorders is to meticulously log each meal and track calorie intake, according to Licensed Health Counselor Rachel Relkin. The path to recovery isn’t linear, and this assignment in health classes may cause students who have recently overcome an eating disorder, or are currently working toward recovery, to regress back to their former ways.
A seemingly simple solution would be for professors to offer students the opportunity to opt out of the meal-tracking assignment. Indeed, some professors do stress that an alternative assignment can be worked out for any students who are uncomfortable tracking their food and calories.
There are several reasons that including this assignment in the standard curriculum is damaging, regardless of whether alternative options are offered. Firstly, students might not feel comfortable admitting to their professor that they have an eating disorder. Secondly, students who had an eating disorder in the past might think they’re in a better headspace to take on an assignment of this nature and then find themselves triggered by the assignment after they start. A third concern is that a calorie-tracking assignment forces students to make a decision they might not be ready for: whether or not they’re mentally prepared to track their calories for class after having experienced disordered thoughts about food in the past. This decision alone could distress a student.
Calorie-tracking can also cultivate a negative relationship with food among students who haven’t experienced disordered eating before. Forcing students to pay close attention to how much they eat in a day and how many calories are in the food they consume may bring students to fixate on their food and diet in unhealthy ways.
Clearly, there are many issues with requiring students to record their meals and track their calories. This begs the question: Why did the wellness domain classes ever think to put this activity in their curriculum?
The Breeze reached out to Jana Walters, the professor who created and installed the assignment in question, on April 7 and April 12 via email but didn’t receive a response.
There’s a common misconception that the principal dietary health concern for students in their first year of college is the “Freshman 15.” This belief puts universities’ focus on obesity prevention. The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) debunked this myth in their 2013 national survey of programs and resources when they presented the findings of a 2011 study by cross-disciplinary researcher Jay Zagorsky: Freshmen actually gain between 2.5 to 3.5 pounds on average, only half a pound more than their same-age peers who don’t attend college.
Ill-founded, anti-obesity campaigns on campuses can do more harm than good. The principal concern is that they exacerbate students’ disordered thinking about food. Moreover, they may bring these harmful thoughts to fruition for students who hadn’t paid much attention to what they ate in a day before their class made them take it into consideration.
The HTH 100 and KIN 100 classes at JMU should consider removing any sort of calorie or food tracking assignments from their curriculum.
Alex Davis is a freshman business management and media arts & design double major. Contact Alex at davis8aj@dukes.jmu.edu.