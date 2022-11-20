Listening to local news stations is vital, considering they don’t receive the same volume of support as large news organizations that span across the country, such as Fox News Radio and CNN. It’s essential for college students and young adults to be aware of local news stations because they’re not a large part of stations’ listener demographics. Listening to local news stations is ripe with benefits, including connecting to your local community and being aware of the issues that affect it.
In Harrisonburg, listening to local news stations also provides students and citizens with information on university events, including performances, sports and other updates. Whether you’re into sports, music, travel, politics, science or the economy, Harrisonburg news stations have it all.
JMU student Nahum Gojela said he listens to local news stations such as WHBG’s ESPN Radio and NPR for general news. Gojela also prefers NPR because it’s a reputable news source.
WMRA, a public radio local NPR member station in Harrisonburg, provides a wide variety of articles and programs for listeners to read and tune into. There are multiple NPR radio shows, such as “Morning Edition”, “All Things Considered” and “On Point”, and other programs like the BBC World Service.
Randi Hagi, a news reporter at WMRA, said that because WMRA is a local news station, it doesn’t receive as many listeners and readers as nationwide ones — but being an NPR member station helps combat the issue, she said.
Loyal listeners and supporters of these stations tend to be older, leaving room for growth in listener demographics. As the up-and-coming generation, Gen Z individuals, including college students, should be aware of what’s happening in the world and their community. After all, they’ll be the next generation holding the reins on business and policy decisions in the U.S. and the world.
Hagi says WMRA’s demographic tends to include older, higher-educated listeners, and because they have multiple colleges and universities within its broadcast region, many college-educated individuals and university faculty tune in.
Hagi said this population of listeners “naturally gravitate toward something like NPR.”
Despite the fact that many educational institutions lie in WMRA’s region, students are a small but significant sector of its supporters. Hagi said everyone should tune into their local radio stations.
“A lot of activism and social movements come out of younger generations, and for those things to be accurate and effective, you have to know what’s going on around you,” Hagi said.
Hagi also said students interested in politics who are “civically and advocacy-minded,” would benefit significantly from listening to local news.
In a world where disinformation and misinformation run rampant and many individuals get most of their news through social media platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, listening to reliable and reputable local news stations is vital.
Contact senior writing, rhetoric and technical communication major Emma Seli at seliek@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @breeze_opinion