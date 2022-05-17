Colleges and universities around the world incorporate study abroad programs at their schools that give students the opportunity to travel the world with their peers and learn about and experience different cultures. Students can even choose study abroad programs that are catered to their major.
JMU provides students with dozens of study abroad programs, ranging from internships in Ireland to classes in Israel or Japan. These programs give students new perspectives through traveling to different countries and experiencing different cultures. Students can practice their foreign language skills while also learning about the language’s history and culture.
Undergraduates and graduates alike have been taking full advantage of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences. According to Northeastern University, “Currently, there are 100,000 more American students studying abroad compared to the previous decade, along with more than one million international college students in the U.S.”
Studying abroad allows students to grow as an individual, and adjust their own outlook on the world to a broader more diverse perspective. According to a survey from the Institute of Education Sciences, “97% reported that study abroad served as a catalyst for increased maturity, 96% indicated that it increased self confidence [and] 84% stated that it has had a lasting impact on their worldview.”
Students have the opportunity to experience different teaching styles, such as the authority, facilitator and delegator roles, all with their own benefits and downsides. Some professors follow stricter rules, and prefer lectures to group discussions, whereas facilitators and delegators value more student participation. Experiencing these different styles gives the students the chance to learn how to adapt to different environments, which comes in handy in the professional world.
Junior Charlie Pilc attended the College of Business program in Antwerp, Belgium, during the fall 2022 semester. His favorite aspect of the trip was “traveling most weekends,” with his favorite destination being Interlaken, Switzerland.
Pilc said he had the opportunity to learn about and experience a variety of cultures present in Europe because many countries border one another, and each have their own unique cultures.
When asked if he recommended signing up for study abroad programs he said, “100%, you never really have [the] chance to go to Europe for three whole months at this age. You have to take those chances when they appear.”
Not only do you have the opportunity to travel the world and experience diverse cultures with peers, it can also contribute to personal career success in a variety of ways. A European Commission study, found that “around 65 percent of employers consider international experience important for recruitment, and over 90 percent are looking for transversal skills enhanced by study abroad, such as openness and curiosity about new challenges, problem-solving, and decision making skills.”
Employers are enticed when they see candidates with study abroad experience. Studies show that students who attend study abroad programs find jobs faster post-graduation, and tend to have higher starting salaries. Students who have completed these programs also have higher acceptance rates at graduate and professional schools and programs.
Studying abroad not only provides students with the opportunity to take classes in foreign countries and explore different cultures with friends, it also includes a pathway to the professional world. These programs give students a new perspective on the world and even their own lives — it is truly life changing.
