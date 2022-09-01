As a member of the Marching Royal Dukes (MRDs), I can tell you firsthand that JMU has a lot of traditions when it comes to football games.
From the MRDs’ pregame performance of “Start Wearing Purple,” to throwing streamers after touchdowns, to the football players ending the game by singing along to the school song, these moments have become staples of the fan experience at Bridgeforth Stadium.
However, there’s one tradition that many at JMU are hoping won’t make the jump to FBS — fans, specifically students, leaving at halftime.
Last year, it felt like the same story every game. It would start with a packed student section, full of energy. Then, slowly but surely, as JMU’s lead gradually built and built, fans would head to the exits. By the start of the fourth quarter, the majority of the student section would be empty.
There are many reasons for why this phenomenon happens. On the one hand, it’s a problem with the culture of football games for students. For many, football games are more about the social aspect. Plus, sitting through a 3-4 hour football game can be a lot to ask of someone not invested in football, especially since younger people tend to have shorter attention spans. None of this is new, nor is it a problem specific to JMU. Personally, I’ve had multiple alumni tell me stories of how when they were students, they used to only come to football games for the MRDs. Not everyone is entertained by football, it’s just the way it is.
However, it’s not just that some students aren’t interested in football. For the past few seasons, the problem has been that the football on display just hasn’t been very exciting. As a member of the MRDs, I went to and was required to stay at every home football game last season. Even as a lifelong football fan, there were still some games that were so lopsided I didn’t blame the students for deciding to beat the traffic.
Of the eight home games played at Bridgeforth last season, both regular season and as part of the FCS Playoffs, seven of them were blowout, double-digit JMU wins. With the sole exception of a Villanova squad who managed to upset the Dukes 28-27, JMU’s competition just couldn’t keep it competitive in Bridgeforth. Of those seven blowouts, the closest was JMU’s FCS semifinals victory over Montana, which ended with a final score of 28-6. The most lopsided was JMU’s season opener against Morehead State, which ended with at 68-10.
So, how can JMU fix this issue? Well, thanks to its move to the Sun Belt Conference this season, the problem of lopsided games appears to no longer be an issue. Gone are the days of JMU fans sitting through back-to-back double digit blowouts. Going FBS this season means that the competition will be much tougher, with the Dukes set to face off against seasoned FBS teams like Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina annually.
It’s not just their Sun Belt competition that will give them a challenge, it’s the FBS as a whole. In the 2022 season opener against Middle Tennessee State, the spread currently sits at just -6.0 in favor of JMU, according to ESPN. It’s clear JMU will have a lot more nailbiters in Bridgeforth for the foreseeable future, and as long as that closeness doesn’t turn into blowouts against JMU, it should be enough to keep more fans in their seats.
However, the culture issue that’s a bit trickier. Unfortunately, changing student culture tends to be an uphill battle, one I’m sure administration is already familiar with. A lot of it does boil down to just the fact that some people don’t like football and are there for other reasons.
To those students, I would argue that there’s much more to JMU football than meets the eye. Personally, I know plenty of MRDs who come alive at football games, despite the fact that they don’t even know what a QB Option is. JMU football games are about tradition and school spirit. They’re a chance for JMU students, fans, and alumni to cheer on their school. They‘re spectacles that bring people together and unite the JMU community. For that community aspect alone, I would argue it’s worth staying. Couple that with some quality FBS football from head coach Curt Cignetti’s squad, and to me, staying feels like a no-brainer.
So when you are in the student section this Saturday, I invite you to watch the game a bit more closely. Maybe you’ll get more invested than you think. And if not, you’ll still have the chance to hear me and 539 of my closest friends perform for you.
Contact Jackson Hephner at hephnejt@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.