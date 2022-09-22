A baby pool full of energy drinks.
That’s not exactly what I expected to come across during my first month of college, but at the annual Dogtown Dance Party hosted by Young Life, that’s what I found. Since college students are educated on the dangers of alcohol, most students are prepared to encounter it. But, the same cannot be said for energy drinks.
The multitude of energy drinks in this baby pool brought excitement to everyone involved — including a friend of mine. After consuming four Celsius energy drinks, he was on top of the world. This was laughable, but not for long. According to the Celsius nutrition facts label, there are 200 milligrams (mg) of caffeine in one Celsius, meaning he consumed 800 mg of caffeine in a short amount of time, causing a sleepless night and days-long chest pain.
Energy drinks are just as common as alcohol on college campuses, yet students don’t know much about them. This lack of knowledge is quite different from alcohol, as students must complete extensive educational modules on alcohol when they come to JMU.
Both of these substances are popular but dangerous, so the knowledge students have on them should be equal.
Katie Barrett, a JMU freshman, said she can see the gap in her own knowledge between the two.
Barrett said the modules she completed about alcohol safety were a lot to take in, and not everyone took them seriously, but they were important.
“I definitely wanted to know what a standard drink is,” Barrett said. “That’s good stuff to know [going] into college.”
Barrett consumes energy drinks regularly but said she doesn’t know a lot about them.
“I have no idea how much caffeine is in it,” Barrett said regarding her go-to energy drink, Red Bull. Although Barrett knows energy drinks are unhealthy, she said she and many other college students don’t know any specifics on how they affect the body.
According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH), the average energy drink is 16 ounces with 170 mg of caffeine, and the Cleveland Clinic advises adults to limit caffeine consumption to 400 mg of caffeine a day. This makes it easy for students to consume an unhealthy amount of caffeine — especially when facing the exhaustion that comes with a college workload.
Compare that to coffee, which contains 80-100 mg of caffeine in an average eight-ounce cup, according to the FDA. This is largely different from energy drinks and is closer to 135 mg of caffeine — the amount HSPH recognizes as the average amount of caffeine adults drink in one day. When students need of caffeine, they should know that coffee is a much safer option than energy drinks.
HSPH states that drinking an excessive amount of caffeine in one day can cause heart problems, such as elevated blood pressure and irregular heart beat. Extreme cases can result in seizures or cardiac arrest.
There are also longer-term health concerns associated with energy drinks. Especially in younger people, energy drinks are linked to having negative effects on mental, cardiovascular and renal health.
“I’ve definitely gwotten heartburn from them,” Barrett said. “I know it can mess with your heart rate because you’re intaking a lot of caffeine.”
JMU doesn’t provide any information to students about energy drinks — not even those available in many university vending machines. Barrett said there should be educational modules on energy drinks in addition to those on alcohol.
Information on energy drinks can be found through resources like the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Before drinking an energy drink, students should check the nutrition facts label so they’re aware of how much caffeine they’re consuming.
It’s surprising how little college students know about the dangers of energy drinks, especially considering their popularity among young adults and the easy access students have to them on campus — energy drinks can be found in JMU’s vending machines, campus markets or any number of stores in the area.
The negative health effects associated with energy drinks bring to light how important it is that students educate themselves on what they put in their bodies. College students should have the same amount of knowledge on energy drinks as they do on alcohol, regardless of whether JMU provides this education.
Mary Mabry is a freshman communication studies major. Contact Mary at mabrymm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.