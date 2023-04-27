The months of April and May are stressful for students. We’re juggling studying for finals, working on final projects, rigorous course loads and uncertainty about the end of the school year.
Students are spending more time studying and doing schoolwork as a result of these upcoming deadlines. Carrier and Rose libraries and the Student Success Center become more occupied as finals week approaches. Although these are great places on campus, students should make a more conscious effort to spend more time outside.
Spending time in nature can help relieve stress, improve your mood and boost feelings of happiness and wellbeing, according to the American Heart Association. This is because spending time in nature benefits students in terms of soft fascination; as defined by psychologist Stephen Kaplan, it refers to when your attention is held by a less stimulating activity.
Soft fascination can be experienced when a person is in nature. Basically, taking a break from a person’s busy environment and going into nature can help prevent cognitive fatigue. On the other hand, hard fascination is when there’s constant brain stimulation and it’s associated with cognitive fatigue.
Nature can relieve stress from our busy environments, but there are even more benefits.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are many mental wellness benefits associated with being outside in green spaces, such as lower risk of depression and faster psychological stress recovery. The department also said being in nature can restore and strengthen our mental capacities, increasing focus and attention.
Spending time outside is even more important during these stressful weeks. The increase of focus and attention is also beneficial for studying for finals. Instead of going outside less during finals week, students should prioritize recharging outside to get these benefits.
There are many areas for JMU students to experience nature, such as the Quad, Edith J. Carrier Arboretum and the Festival lawn. All of these are available to students for free.
The Quad is a popular area for JMU students to relax in nature. Students can be found throwing frisbees, having picnics and tanning on the Quad. It’s a key part of the JMU experience.
“I came on the Quad today to relax before my next class and enjoy some free time,” Lilly Johns, a freshman, said. She added that spending time outside positively impacts her mood and makes her forget about the stress of college.
College life, specifically finals week, is stressful for students. A great way for students to escape is to spend more time outdoors.