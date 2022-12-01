After almost three years, we’re all sick of hearing about COVID-19, yet it still has ramifications on the educational system today, both nationally and here at JMU. The scars the pandemic left are still visible in JMU’s relatively lenient attendance policy and options for virtual learning. As time passes, more and more concern is being raised by educational professionals about the virtual learning environment, and as a result, students should be cautious about opting for online courses rather than in-person.
On top of regularly scheduled courses, JMU offers winter and summer courses that can be taken online. Additionally, some classes offer the option to learn hybrid, with some students in person and some online. Hybrid classes are still available from the transition to online learning back in September 2020, but classes are generally back in-person.
Online learning holds many advantages over traditional teaching, according to Bay Atlantic University. Among these advantages are efficiency, accessibility and more dynamic modes of communication. Given these strong points, it’s no wonder many educational institutions have kept online and hybrid learning as an option for students. But there are cons to this remnant from the beginning of the COVID-19 era.
Anna van der Linden, a senior nursing major at JMU, said hybrid classes allow flexibility, but there’s a downside.
“Definitely a negative would be there’s not really much socializing with hybrid classes,” van der Linden said. “You don’t really have the connections with professors versus in-person classes.”
Virtual learning environments just don’t provide the same engagement found in physical classrooms. Additionally, it’s much easier to get distracted during class due to extracurricular events that aren’t as conducive to the educational environment.
When educational institutions across the U.S. switched to a primarily online model of learning, numerous academic concerns came with it. A report published by Frontiers in Education found attendance and engagement in the classroom decreased when comparing the fall semesters of 2019 and 2020.
Furthermore, back in 2020, several professors voiced concerns about academic integrity during JMU’s transition to online learning, as reported by The Breeze at the time. These concerns are reflected in an update to JMU’s Honor Code about the administration of online exams and assessments, with some professors implementing new measures to subvert cheating, such as timed quizzes.
Beyond a decrease in academic learning, the physical and mental health of students was a concern with online education. A survey conducted by Penn State University 2021 found that 72% of students reported a decrease in mental health during the pandemic, though virtual learning’s impact on this finding is debatable. What isn’t, however, is the massive decrease in physical activity students experienced linked specifically to online learning during the pandemic, according to a study published to the National Library of Medicine.
For van der Linden, she said the pandemic itself likely contributed to this.
“[COVID-19] probably affected some mental health aspect[s] because we’re social human beings and we need that connection with people,” van der Linden said.
Online and hybrid courses certainly have their place and time and are a useful tool, but these courses may come at an unexpected cost. While taking an online course may seem like a great way to avoid mind-numbing lectures, students should weigh the pros and cons of online courses carefully to ensure they’re making the best long-term decision for their health and education.
Ethan Jardines is a freshman geography major. Contact Ethan at jardineg@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.