Finals week: a terrifying phrase college students are all too familiar with. For many students, it’s the scariest week of the year — a semester of work culminating in a week of seemingly endless projects, essays and exams. It’s no wonder why Carrier and Rose libraries have extended hours during the week.
JMU students’ mental health suffered during finals week, and with a break between the fall and spring semesters, students can take steps to keep their mental health in check. With the fall semester in the rearview, it’s time to look forward to the spring.
College can be an inherently stressful time in any student's life, with multiple stressors combining all at once. Common stressors among college students outside of coursework and exams include financial struggles, traumatic experiences, jobs, family issues and social pressures.
The American Institute of Stress says stress is “an epidemic among college students” and eight in 10 college students experience “frequent stress.”
One of the most important factors in academic success is maintaining good mental health. Techniques used to manage stress during finals can also be used throughout the semester to stay physically and emotionally healthy. On top of taking care of your mental health, staying on top of work and avoiding procrastination will also help prevent stress later on in the semester.
During finals week, especially, students must deal with their daily stressors on top of those related to classes and exams. This increase in stress can lead to a variety of physical and emotional consequences, which include fatigue, headaches, stomach problems, a loss of concentration, binged or reduced eating, memory loss, mood changes and feelings of loneliness and helplessness.
When interviewed about stress during finals week, multiple JMU students cited procrastination, cumulative exams and tight schedules as major factors contributing to finals-week stress. Over 70% of college students admit to procrastinating, which can significantly increase stress, especially when in a time crunch.
“I would say a lot of it probably has to do with having bad study habits and putting things off [until] the last minute, but I also feel like some professors backload in an unnecessary way,” junior philosophy major Andrew Hess said. “My final paper and my actual final should not be on the same day.”
Junior chemistry major Marli Weiss said that going from her classes’ last tests on recent topics and then going straight into finals heavily contributed to her stress.
“Finals is basically two weeks long,” she said.
Cumulative exams and projects are a primary source of stress among students during finals season, senior business marketing major David Rhea said. Cumulative assignments are based on material learned throughout the course of the semester, from topics taught during the first week of the semester to those covered recently.
“If they are cumulative, you have to relearn everything that was forgotten months ago,” Rhea said.
This overwhelming amount of content can be difficult to study and manage, especially when a student has multiple cumulative exams.
While students can’t control their professors’ decisions, course loads or exam schedules, there are some steps they can take to help reduce stress. This includes getting enough sleep, eating well, exercising regularly, setting realistic expectations, avoiding procrastination and identifying an outlet for stress.
Perhaps the hardest tip to follow is not relying on stimulants, such as coffee and energy drinks, to get through study sessions. While stimulants keep you up when necessary, they increase the physical symptoms of stress and can lead to a crash later on. These are all tips to keep in mind when studying for finals.
Some of these steps can be taken over break while waiting for the upcoming semester. Make sure to take time to exercise, get plenty of sleep and stay social to improve your mental health for the next semester.
Take time over break to relax, enjoy the holidays, spend time with friends and family, and prepare your mental and physical health for the upcoming spring semester.
Emma Seli is a junior writing, rhetoric, and technical communication major. Contact Emma at seliek@dukes.jmu.edu.