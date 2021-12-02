In my time covering video games, I’ve never felt more inclined to call upon JMU’s student body to support the people in need within the video game industry.
The ongoing lawsuit brought against Activision Blizzard by the State of California continues to unearth more and more information about the dangerous and toxic work environment for its employees, and it’s past due for real action.
To put the company’s size and influence into perspective, it’s the developer and producer behind the massively popular “Call of Duty” series, the MMO “World of Warcraft” and the major esport success “Overwatch.” Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, made around $154 million in 2020, making him the second-highest paid CEO across the country. The company as a whole had a net worth of $8.1 billion in the same year.
Trigger warning: The accusations filed by California’s department of Fair Employment and Housing against Activision Blizzard involves details about sexual harassment, suicide and other topics that might be difficult for some to read.
The lawsuit was officially made public in June. It stated that Activision Blizzard had exposed its female employees to a “pervasive frat boy work culture” that included details of male employees getting intoxicated at work and sexually harassing female employees through “cube crawls.”
It continued by stating male employees would delegate work to female employees while they played games and made derogatory statements about rape. At its worst, it described a work environment so toxic that a female employee took her own life after a nude photo was shared among employees at a holiday event.
Additionally, the suit revealed that female employees had their potential promotions revoked because of pregnancies or simple acts like dropping their children off at daycare.
Activision’s initial response to the lawsuit was to have its chief compliance officer, Frances Townsend, forward a memo July 23 to employees that dismissed the accuracy of the accusations and defended the company.
It was revealed in the most recent report, released by The Wall Street Journal on Nov. 16, that Kotick, the CEO, not only knew about the sexual harassment but actually wrote the email condemning the accusations made by Townsend, pinning the blame on yet another female coworker.
The report also stated that Kotick was informed in 2016 that a female employee of Sledgehammer Games — a studio owned by Activision Blizzard — had notified the human resource department that her client had been raped by a male supervisor. Despite this, no actions were taken.
Kotick reached an out-of-court settlement with the victim without informing Activision’s board of directors about the rape.
In response to the report made by The Wall Street Journal, Activision Blizzard released another statement expressing its “disappointment” in the “misleading” report. Once again, the company avoided any responsibility in the ongoing issues.
On Nov. 18, a petition was created by Activision employees demanding the resignation of Kotick, eventually accruing over 1,000 signatures. Activision Blizzard’s response was to dig its heels deeper and continue vocalizing its support for and confidence in Kotick.
In the last week, news outlets have obtained access to emails sent from the CEOs of Sony, Xbox and Nintendo. Each email expressed concern over the recent accounts and stated that responsibility and drastic measures must be taken by Activision and Kotick.
More importantly, these emails revealed that conversations focused on reevaluating each company’s relationship with Activision has gone on behind closed doors.
There are more disturbing details discussed in these reports, but the prominent facts and accusations paint a clear picture of Activision’s work culture and negligence to change it.
The lawsuit’s implications are heavy. I’ve met so many people during my time as a writer, and whether they were gamers, professors or developers, they’ve gone out of their way to make the Harrisonburg gaming community a better place by inspiring others.
Players and people alike have witnessed some of the most progressive changes the industry has ever undergone in recent years. Games like “The Last of Us Part II,” “Detroit: Become Human” and “Life is Strange’’ have created stories and opportunities to represent people of color, the LGBTQ community and other marginalized groups.
This progression has been inspiring in its deepest meaning, but these moral ideologies and approaches to inclusivity must span further than just the final products companies like Activision produce.
I, and so many others, are only where we are today because of the developers behind these video games. These stories have a real impact on people — real meaning, real love and passion behind each project and, ultimately, real repercussions on those who devote their lives to creating these games.
I say all this to acknowledge the good that’s accompanied the bad. Yes, there’s been a shift, but change still desperately needs to happen, and an opportunity has presented itself for JMU to band together and make sure that this transition is concrete.
There are meaningful ways to help the workers facing discrimination at Activision Blizzard, and the most direct way to support them is through the ABK Workers Alliance and its mission to stand up against the company. A simple retweet can go a long way for the people fighting on the ground for significant change.
To help future employees in the industry, students can visit Women In Games International, Girls Who Code and Black Girls Code. They’re all reliable organizations aimed at providing a healthy atmosphere for women to learn and grow in the tech industry.
There’s also the option of boycotting the products. Although, this method is a bit divisive as some developers have voiced their concerns about this approach potentially hurting the workers who need help.
The details revealed by this lawsuit can be disheartening, but with that comes the opportunity of genuine progress. Activision Blizzard has nurtured a toxic environment that goes beyond discrimination and harassment. Change is an inarguable necessity — and the student’s at JMU, myself included, have the power to influence a new era of equality at Activision Blizzard.
Daniel Carter is a senior media arts and design major. Contact Daniel at carte3dt@dukes.jmu.edu.