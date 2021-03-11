Many consumers are willing to overlook the unethical practices of fast fashion brands in return for cheap products and convenient service. Fast fashion feeds the desire to keep up with the latest runway trends by mass producing new clothes with a quick turnaround schedule.
Major brands like Zara, Topshop and Urban Outfitters are able to keep up with the high consumer demand by overlooking the negative impact they make on the environment, animals and their employees. Although it might seem impossible to avoid fast fashion giants all together, there are many steps one can take toward building a sustainable and ethical wardrobe. Everyone should make an effort to form better fashion habits and support more reputable brands.
The corporate promotion of materialism in America has fueled a throwaway culture, where the latest purchase is disposed of in favor of the next best thing. The average American produces 82 pounds of clothing waste annually. The wasted textiles end up sitting in landfills, contributing to the fashion industry as one of the largest polluters in the world.
Pesticides and water waste from cotton farming, plastics like polyester, chemicals used in factories and toxic dyes all play a role in damaging the environment. This pollution is also harmful to wildlife but isn’t the only fast fashion threat they face as inexpensive and unethically run animal farms are relied on for fur and leather.
Fast fashion brands run on cheap labor that’s typically outsourced from countries with poor labor laws. Many factory workers aren't paid living wages for their work. Some companies even allow child labor in their production force. Employees often work in unsafe conditions — long hours, poisonous toxins and hazardous facilities. These workers are denied basic human rights and exploited for the rich consumer’s buying pleasure.
Becoming conscious of the ugly roots of the fashion industry should make the hottest new pieces a lot less attractive.
So, where to turn?
The first place to look is in one’s closet. Nothing is more sustainable than wearing what’s already owned. Break the shopping habit and avoid buying new things when possible. First, ask to borrow something from a friend or swap pieces when they’ve been outgrown. As a next resort, one should try thrifting. Secondhand stores are full of gently used and unique pieces for an affordable price. Another option is to learn how to create clothes or upcycle older pieces.
When it comes to buying new clothes, take a moment to figure out where they're coming from. Websites like Good on You have already done the work for consumers of researching the big brands’ ethical practices. Good on You rates every brand by their impact on the environment, animals and people on a scale of “we avoid” to “great.” Everyone should take time to review the rating of a brand before they make a purchase and think twice about whether they want to support low scoring companies. Good on You also recommends thousands of ethical and sustainable brands in place of fast fashion ones.
When shopping for new clothes, search for timeless pieces instead of giving into passing trends. Sustainable brands might seem more expensive than fast fashion ones but actually might end up saving consumer’s money in the long run. A $10 T-shirt might be cheap but is most likely poor quality that’ll start to deteriorate after a couple of wears, forcing the consumer into a cycle of rebuying a new replacement. A $40 T-shirt that’s sustainable and ethically sourced is an investment that’ll likely be made of high quality, lasting material.
For someone who’s ready to begin transforming their habits and quit fashion but unsure of where to start, start small. Set personal rules on how often shopping is allowed and limits for the amount that can be spent in a given time. One should commit to never supporting brands rated “we avoid” by Good on You. Inform others about fast fashion and support ethical and sustainable brands. Every action counts in advocating for a green environment, wildlife protection and workers’ rights.
Rachel Gordon is a freshman media arts and design major. Contact Rachel at gordo3re@dukes.jmu.edu.