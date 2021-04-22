“Yellow fever” is a common term coined to describe the fetishization of East and Southeast Asians. The “Lotus Blossom” stereotype that Asian women are submissive and the colonization of their countries further expands the narrative that Asian women are obedient.
The recent Atlanta spa shootings show how far fetishization can go. Robert Aaron Long, a white man, stated that he had a “sex addiction” as his excuse for killing eight people. The fact that fetishization plays a role in racism and hate crimes goes to show the dangers it can result in.
Pop culture and media portrays Asian women stereotypically as well. While seeing diversity on-screen is always a plus, Asian women are commonly cast as female robots in movies. In the film ‘Ex Machina,’ one robot, Kyoko, plays a vital role in the movie, but her character relies on racial stereotypes. In Anna Trowby’s article from Varsity, Kyoko is “portrayed in a highly sexualized and radicalized manner” and doesn’t talk at all, “to serve the scientist’s sexual and material needs. Whereas another robot, Ava, who’s white, is more humanized and is even allowed to “become” human with the scientist’s permission. With the media and pop culture adding on to the stereotype of fragile Asian women, it’s not surprising to see the frequency of men with “yellow fever.”
Another reason why “yellow fever” may be so prevalent today is because of the image of a “Geisha,” who historically worked to entertain men. Geishas would seduce men silently, further promoting the stereotype that Asian women are subservient and quiet.
With the West’s history of colonizing Asian countries, the white savior complex plays a role in fetishization. In Samantha Anne McDonough’s article from CHS Global about fetishization of Asian culture in the west, she states that the “stereotype was made by and for white men to feed into the western thought ‘The Asian people are weak, and we, the white people, will save them.’” While imperialism is problematic for various reasons, it’s unfortunate that it plays a role in fetishization of Asian women.
The rising popularity of anime and K-Pop in the West harbors a culture of fetishization. Engaging in media from other parts of the world is great, but it can go too far when one becomes obsessed with these cultures.
Fanservice, is defined as “racy or sexual material, which has no relevance to the storyline, but is designed merely to excite the viewer,” according to Your Dictionary. is common in anime and K-Pop, which can drive super fans to the extreme. Different Japanese and Korean honorifics are used poorly by people who aren’t of those ethnicities, and some have even sexualized honorifics. In the K-Pop world, Asian men are commonly fetishized and, just like Asian women, are dehumanized because they fit a certain look or aesthetic.
Sexualization of Asian women is easy to see during October; costume companies commonly sell Japanese kimonos or Geisha costumes for Halloween. The cultural significance of kimonos and other traditional East and Southeast Asian garb makes it offensive to be reduced to a sexy Halloween costume.
Asian women aren’t “temptations,” as Long called them. We’re real people and are human. Yellow fever isn’t just having a preference — it’s a real and extreme problem that can result in racial violence against minority women. All we ask is to be treated equally and respectfully — we have no problem with sharing our culture, but it goes too far when culture becomes a sexual obsession.
