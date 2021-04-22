As COVID-19 vaccines become available to more people, it leaves many asking the question: Which vaccine is best? This debate has sparked controversy across the country and has left doctors, scientists and reporters who support the use of the vaccine desperate to set the record straight. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the vaccines offered in the U.S. are Johnson & Johnson Janssen, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Despite the slight variations of dosages, minimum age to receive the shot and side-effects, each vaccine is effective and necessary in bringing an end to the now over-a-year-long pandemic.
The differences between the vaccines and their side effects may seem intimidating, but there have been multiple trials done for each vaccine to ensure their safety and efficacy. According to the CDC, the J&J vaccine can be given to those 18 and over and only requires a single dose. Side effects consist of symptoms similar to the common cold and are expected to decrease within a few days of receiving the shot. This is the newest vaccine rollout, and according to Reuters, it’s been proven to be 72% effective in the U.S. population.
While it’s still effective, the European Union (EU) found the J&J vaccine to be linked to rare, yet serious, blood clots. The New York Times reports that the US has paused rollouts of the vaccine, while the EU has warned about this rare side effect. Beyond issuing this warning, the EU will continue to offer the vaccine to those who wish to receive it.
The first COVID-19 vaccine to be offered was Pfizer, which can be administered to those above the age of 16 and is given in two doses that are three weeks apart. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that side effects have been seen most often after the second dose is administered and include pain in the arm of the shot, fatigue and fever and some may experience joint or muscle pain. Pfizer was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be released and has proven to be successful, reporting a 95% efficacy rate.
Moderna was the second COVID-19 vaccine to be released for public use. The CDC explains that it’s similar to Pfizer in that it requires two doses given four weeks apart, has been proven to have a 94% efficacy rate and has coldlike side effects.
Although each company’s vaccine is unique, they all have similar effects on those whom it’s administered to. Many health officials agree: The brand of vaccine doesn’t matter; there’s no vaccine that’s more advantageous than the others. The real issue is getting the vaccine as soon as it’s offered.
Bloomberg has published dozens of infographics regarding the vaccine and its success and usage around the world. Most recently, Bloomberg reports that in the U.S., about 3 million doses are given per day — meaning that herd immunity could be reached by the end of the summer. The World Health Organization describes previous disease outbreaks, such as Polio and Ebola, and reports that between 60-80% of the area where the outbreak occurred needed to be immune for the disease to stop spreading.
The quickest way to achieve herd immunity is for people to get vaccinated at their earliest convenience. The brand of vaccine doesn’t have an effect on herd immunity, and no vaccine is superior to another in the mission to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Liz Riccio is a sophomore Media arts and design and Psychology major. Contact Liz at riccioem@dukes.jmu.edu.