February officially marks one year since the explosion of COVID-19’s outbreak in the U.S. The past year has been difficult for everyone; not being able to see friends and family or go out as usual has left millions feeling isolated and exhausted. Most socially distanced activities that allowed people to feel a semblance of normalcy — specifically outdoor events — became difficult to enjoy as the weather got colder. With this new loss of the minimal social activity that COVID-19 has allowed for, many are unsure of where to go from here.
One of the most common solutions for entertainment throughout this pandemic has been to turn to streaming services. According to Fox Business, Netflix gained over 15 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2020 alone, while Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max have also seen a steady increase in subscriptions. One would think that this rapid uptick in subscriptions may result in streaming services rushing to add new shows, re-design their user interface or offer new deals, promotions or partnerships, but these services seem to have fallen short. Beyond already existing deals and partnerships, most streaming services haven’t promoted anything new or innovative during a time in which all eyes are on them. If streaming services don’t up their game while the pandemic lasts, it’ll be a massive missed opportunity.
There are many ways these services could appease subscribers while making more profit. Netflix removes shows and movies and adds new ones at the end of each month. This has begun to frustrate viewers, as the company frequently pulls off popular shows only to replace them with shows and movies that many people may not want to watch. If Netflix could remove more unpopular shows instead of removing the few hits, they could generate the same profit while keeping viewers satisfied. Netflix also has many shows in production but has unfortunately only added a few winners within the year that the pandemic started. Simply releasing short trailers for upcoming shows would be a way to satiate subscribers between releases.
Streaming services could also offer ways to make streaming social. A great addition to these sites would be a watch party feature. There are many independent watch party websites and extensions, but providing an in-app virtual gathering experience would see exponential use. Hulu recently added this option in an online-only format and offers a myriad of shows and movies for up to seven users to watch together. Although this feature has been successful so far, Tech Times, an international technology and health news site, reports that “it is only offered to users 18 and above and who pay for the same subscription.” Other services should take a page from Hulu’s book and correct pitfalls like these in order to create successful app extensions.
This is also the perfect time for these websites to experiment with user interface. They can update their site design for select users for a short period of time, collect feedback and implement the change permanently if it’s deemed effective. Why not experiment with ways to improve user experience when the world’s attention is in the palm of these streaming services’ hands? The pandemic’s given these streaming services the perfect time to step up their game in show and movie offerings, user interface, promotions, deals, social experimentation and more.
Liz Riccio is a Media arts and Design and Psychology major. Contact Liz at riccioem@dukes.jmu.edu.