Creativity is all around us. There’s a prevalent misconception about wanting to become an artist or wanting to pursue a creative career. Not all artists are forever struggling to make ends meet— there’s a plethora of creative careers in the world worth going into. The starving artist trope invalidates and discourages those who want to pursue a creative career in life.
The starving artist trope goes hand in hand with the idea that every artist has to endure some kind of struggle while trying to reach success. This is no different from any job that requires an unpaid internship prior to making a livable wage. Many career paths are met with obstacles and struggles along the way, so claiming artists will only struggle in life isn’t sensible.
STEM careers are one of the most sought after and desirable career paths. It’s common to put STEM careers on such a high pedestal because, although there can be struggle along the way of going into fields such as medicine, it’s more of a guarantee and set-in-stone path to achieve a level of success and high income. Although freelance artistry has no guarantee of success in the long run, going freelance isn’t the only option.
Parallel to becoming a freelance artist and becoming your own boss, there’s an abundance of high-paying jobs for those who want to pursue a creative career. Art directors made a median annual wage of $94,220 in 2019, and the average salary for web designers is $51,285. Additionally, artistic careers aren’t static, and there’s room to move up financially over time by gaining experience, just like most non-artistic careers.
Creativity and art is much broader than most think. Being an artist isn’t limited to the fine arts, such as, those who paint and sculpt. Art can be anything, from writing, filming and animating, to acting, architecture and much more. Modern pop culture embraces the arts, and sometimes, going the commercial route can aid in reaching financial stability.
Commercial art is what’s used in advertisements and branding for specific clients and companies. Although it can be more restrictive of one’s creativity based on the client’s needs, it’s a way to practice art and creativity while making a steady income.
Looking at the big picture, art is worth whatever obstacle comes in the way if it’s one's true passion. Time is too precious to commit to a career that doesn’t bring joy or motivation to do better. Financial stability is important, so sometimes giving up a little creative freedom is necessary. For example, selling commercial art rather than one’s own personal art may bring in more money and financial comfort in the long run.
Those interested in the arts deserve the same support and validation that any other person would get in reaching a certain career goal. Creativity and art will always be present in society, so it might as well be embraced and encouraged.
Mastan Rashid is a sophomore media arts and design major. Contact Mastan at rashi2mx@dukes.jmu.edu.