Over the past month, Spotify’s cancellation page has increased in traffic 196%, according to CNN, after popular folk-rock singer Neil Young pulled his music from the platform. Young’s decision was a response to Spotify’s continued support of Joe Rogan, the host of the controversial podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has spread dangerous misinformation about COVID-19.
Spotify’s insistence on upholding Rogan’s content on its platform only perpetuates the dissemination of this misinformation, putting its priority of money over public safety on full display.
Rogan has falsely asserted the vaccine changes one’s genes; Ivermectin, a type of animal dewormer, can cure COVID-19; and the vaccine is more dangerous for children than COVID-19 itself. These are all claims that, if taken seriously, pose a setback to the U.S.’s handling of the pandemic.
While Spotify said the increase hasn’t significantly affected its bottom line, the company’s damaged reputation poses a threat to stockholders who could potentially pull their financial investments if the issue isn’t adequately resolved.
Several other artists, including Joni Mitchell and India Arie, have also decided to boycott Spotify in the time since Young first spoke out.
“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” wrote Mitchell on her website. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”
Spotify has negotiated with Rogan to remove several racially insensitive episodes of his podcast, but false information and conspiracy theories about the pandemic remain available. The company also committed $100 million, the same amount it paid for the rights to Rogan’s podcast, to create audio content from “historically marginalized groups.” Though, this amount is nothing compared to the money Spotify generates from podcasts like Rogan’s.
“Folks are tired of empty words, and companies can make a larger impact by being transparent and consistent with real support, significant funding and meaningful policy changes to address issues,” Luke Capizzo, JMU assistant communication studies professor, said.
Financially, keeping Rogan’s podcast may be beneficial in the short term, but the damage to Spotify’s reputation will have serious long-term effects. If Spotify keeps going in this direction, creators who can afford to may pull their work from the platform, and socially conscious consumers may cancel their subscriptions. Stockholders could take this poorly, and Spotify could end up in even deeper water than it is right now.
“I see the best public relations response from Spotify as one that looks to their long-term reputation and societal impact rather than short-term financial outcomes and loss of their investment in Rogan,” Capizzo said.
To many, this situation may be a simple issue of free speech, but realistically, Spotify would be rightfully able to remove Joe Rogan from the platform.
“Private corporations deplatforming sources of dangerous misinformation should not be equated with government censorship,” JMU political science professor David Jones said. “Citizens are also free to pressure Spotify and other media corporations to drop or reign in sources like Rogan.”
The First Amendment specifically protects citizens from censorship by the government and doesn’t apply to private businesses or companies.
Spotify does include a link to accurate information on COVID-19 on “The Joe Rogan Experience” but makes no mention that the podcast is responsible for spreading misinformation. At the very least, Spotify should’ve put a disclaimer on Rogan’s coverage of COVID-19 so as not to mislead consumers.
Spotify has undoubtedly handled the situation poorly, but there’s still time for the company to make up for its mistakes. Removing “The Joe Rogan Experience” from the platform is the right thing to do, but if the platform is determined to focus on its short-term gains and keep the podcast available, it should turn its attention toward damage control.
Shilling out token acts that mean nothing to the consumer isn’t enough. That means putting up a disclaimer and explaining the company’s reasoning, even if that means admitting some mistakes along the way, and also allocating a proportional set of resources to apologize for its actions. It’ll take some creative problem-solving to adequately address the issue, but in the long run, this is an issue that matters to consumers, so it should matter to the company, too.
Mia Hazeldine-Ross is a senior international affairs major.