Hazing is often used to initiate new members into an organization and can be used to humiliate and harm them. News about fraternities using these tactics has caught media attention throughout the years, with the recent death of a VCU student due to hazing causing an uproar against them. However, hazing in sororities isn’t often spoken about or given as much attention as fraternity hazing, but it should be discussed just as widely.
Alex Johnston, the coordinator for Fraternity and Sorority Life at JMU, said the university has a lengthy definition of what constitutes hazing, such as the forced consumption of alcohol or acts that cause bodily harm. Johnston stated that most sorority hazing incidents she’s encountered include emotional and mental manipulation.
“I think there really is a difference in the kind of hazing that we see in our men’s groups versus our women’s groups,” Johnston said. “The men’s groups get more attention, but that certainly doesn’t mean that the hazing doesn’t occur in women’s groups.”
If a sorority were to be reported for an incidence of hazing, Johnston said her office would initiate an investigation of the accused chapter. However, she said it becomes difficult to determine whether the incident really occurred on a chapter-wide level or if it was done by just one member, since JMU’s definition of hazing includes group-wide and systematic acts.
Johnston said the Greek Life office has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to hazing of any kind and is working on eradicating the mindset that new members must earn their place in a sorority.
“People don’t benefit from organizations that are causing them harm in any way,” Johnston said. “Those small acts of hazing, what we would consider ‘not that big of a deal,’ can escalate really quickly, and that’s how we end up with situations like what happened at VCU where student deaths occur.”
Whether JMU sororities have a hazing problem can be difficult to determine. Members are usually warned not to speak of hazing rituals that they’ve experienced, which can make it hard to find out what goes on behind the scenes. One sorority sister who requested anonymity citing fear of possible repercussions from her sorority and will be referred to as “Sorority Sister #1,” said it’s hard for her to distinguish whether JMU sororities have a hazing problem or not, based on what she hears from her friends.
“I don’t know who to believe,” Sorority Sister #1 said. “The people I’m closest with say no, and the people I barely know say yes.”
Although she said she wasn’t hazed by her organization, she’s heard stories about certain sororities forcing members to finish a 12-count case of beer.
“There’s no point in it,” Sorority Sister #1 said. “They’re bringing down women, and the reason we joined the organization was to uplift women.”
Sorority Sister #1 said hazing shouldn't be allowed and that there are better ways to bond with members.
“Personally, I’m so lucky to enjoy a sisterhood that doesn’t have that,” Sorority Sister #1 said. “I just think that no alcohol should be involved when you’re trying to become closer.”
Another sorority sister, who also requested anonymity citing fear of possible repercussions from her sorority and will be referred to as “Sorority Sister #2,” said she can see why some sororities choose to haze.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s important, but I see the philosophy behind it, kind of like making you almost tethered together forever,” Sorority Sister #2 said.
Although she said she wasn’t personally hazed, Sorority Sister #2 said JMU could better address this issue of hazing by making it an anonymous reporting process. The Breeze reached out to FSL for a comment on this idea but didn’t receive a response before publication.
“I don’t think anyone wants to speak up because they’re afraid of getting ridiculed by the other members of that organization,” Sorority Sister #2 said. “I feel like there definitely could be more harsher consequences if hazing happens.”
With most attention on fraternity hazing, sorority hazing is often overshadowed or not spoken of. If hazing does occur in sororities, it should be receiving the same amount of coverage as fraternities do.
