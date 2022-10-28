Social media prioritizes short-lived, sensational topics known as popular culture — or “pop culture.” Pop culture highlights events and people that are predominant in society; whether it’s the newest update on the Kardashians or who is performing at the Super Bowl. It’s easy and digestible information, making it a top choice over hard news, which usually consists of serious, hard-hitting topics.
Due to the fast pace of social media and the option to dismiss certain information with one click, younger generations are falling victim to these premeditated algorithms that are found on social media.
When was the last time people talked about the war in Ukraine? When the war first happened, it was the main topic of conversation: who was winning, what cities were getting attacked, what was happening to the civilians. The interest on this subject has declined, due to the fact that it isn’t “new” anymore. This is only one example of a salient event getting overlooked due to the fact that social media cycles through news updates every minute.
Social media increases multitasking according to the Applied Psychology OPUS. This type of multitasking is specifically called “media multitasking” as many platforms have multiple facets occuring at the same time. This skill is detrimental to younger generations ability to receive and process simulation.
John Grafman, chief of Cognitive Neuroscience at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, said this form of multitasking enforces a lack of depth when participating in daily tasks. People practicing this form of multitasking for several hours a day inevitably leads to unhealthy habits. This younger generation feels content with surface-level effort. Grafman suggests that people are also content with not knowing and receiving surface-level information — pop culture. Andrew Britland, a junior at JMU, said he struggles to complete tasks if he isn’t multitasking.
“I can’t do anything unless I’m doing multiple things at once,” Britland said. “I will be watching T.V., doing homework, and scrolling on my phone at the same time. I will also often have Netflix or YouTube in the corner of my phone screen while scrolling through Instagram simultaneously.”
Social media allows people to pick and choose their news instead of reading what is in the newspaper. It gives readers the opportunity to to skip over important worldly news and focus on typically shallow news that stimulates the brain for a short period of time. Britland said this is common because understanding pop culture events doesn’t take much effort.
“I think that there’s a lot of really important things that are, generally speaking, less interesting,” Britland said. “On the other hand, pop culture is more dramatic and doesn’t require much knowledge to know the stuff; you hear about it and you don’t need to know much of the context.”
It’s frustrating that the younger generations have access to endless amounts of information, and it isn’t getting used to its full potential. People used to go to libraries and spend hours reading books to learn about a topic. Today, all the information can be accessed in seconds. The younger generation is fixated on reality stars and influencers.
When comparing a news outlet and a social media platform, the difference in users is astonishing. The New York Times had an average of 6.14 million subscribers in 2022, while the social media platform TikTok had over 1 billion users.
Entertainment is necessary to balance out the hard-hitting strifes in life, but it shouldn’t be prioritized. Social media plays a major role in decreasing users attention span and encouraging users to focus on unintelligent, sensational information. Sadly, no one is doing much to stop this.
