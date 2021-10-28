Halloween can be a fearful time for college-aged women, and it’s not just because it’s that time of year again. Every Halloween, girls get scrutinized for dressing up in costumes that expose their skin. Retailers often have a tendency to make women’s Halloween costumes sexy and revealing with few modest options. Yet, when women choose to wear these readily available costumes, they’re often seen as promiscuous.
A common justification for sexual harassment is to scrutinize what the victim was wearing, a form of victim blaming that perpetuates misogyny. This isn’t a new issue, either. In 1989, a juror in a rape case said, “She asked for it. The way she was dressed with that skirt, you could see everything she had. She was advertizing for sex.” The woman was wearing a tank top and a short skirt, yet that wasn’t equivalent to her agreeing to be sexual with that man.
Women shouldn’t have to dress or act a certain way to not get taken advantage of. No one should care about what clothes someone chooses to wear — it should have no effect on anyone except the person wearing those clothes. If a woman dresses up as a “sexy witch” for Halloween and wears a short skirt as part of her costume, that isn’t consent to touch her in any way.
Various products have been created to help keep women safe. Female students can carry safety tools when going anywhere alone or partying at night that could help prevent sexual assault. Depending on one’s price range and lifestyle, there are a variety of products women can use to protect themselves.
These include Invisawear, a company specializing in jewelry with hidden buttons to alert the police and emergency contacts, and Nightcap, an anti-drink spiking attachment for cups. Another important safety tip is to never travel alone. The buddy system works. If one goes to a party with friends, they should make sure to leave with them. Still, none of these measures should be necessary.
According to a study conducted by The Independent, 55% of men believe “the more revealing the clothes a woman wears, the more likely it is that she will be harassed or assaulted.” And, according to alcohol.org, “At least 50% of student sexual assaults involve alcohol” and “in one-third of sexual assaults, the aggressor is intoxicated.”
It’s unfortunate that women have to go through all these safety measures just to have a fun night out. Whether it’s Halloween or any other day of the year, women shouldn’t face unnecessary backlash for wearing what they want. People need to hold themselves and those around them accountable.
If men can’t control their impulses, then us women have to take extra precaution when partying this Halloweekend and any other occasion until something changes.
