Throughout the first year of his term, President Joe Biden has shared his views on abortion and spoke in favor of protecting its legality. This struck a chord with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). Soon after, the bishops held the USCCB Virtual Plenary Assembly meetings and discussed which of their members should be allowed to take communion.
The bishops discussed a possible rule or guidance that would ban President Biden, and other Catholic politicians with pro-choice views, from receiving Holy Communion. Many people believe this to be wrong, claiming it was brought up due to political and partisan reasons — not for religious faith.
Whether or not a rule like this should be implemented has been debated heavily, but the situation is much more complicated than it seems, and there’s some significant misconceptions. The USCCB could not, even if it wanted to, create national policy to implement a rule like this. JMU’s Catholic priest, Father Peter Nasetta, explains, “The Bishop’s intent is to present a clear understanding of the Church’s teaching on the Eucharist, and there is no plan to develop a national policy on withholding communion from politicians.”
The USCCB can and did, however, discuss guidelines that local leaders could enforce. The bishops approved the drafting of a teaching document about who should be taking the Eucharist — a Christian communion ceremony — and those with the authority to administer it could do what they want with that information. In the meetings that ended in the approval of this document, guidance for leaders with similar beliefs as Biden were accounted for in being barred from taking communion.
“This is about worthiness of communion for elected officials,” Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, the Archbishop of Chicago, said during the meetings in question. “We also have heard a number of bishops who are chairs of committee indicate that, in fact, it’s time that we take a position with regard to these public officials receiving communion. We even heard it today again.”
Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, warned against creating this guidance, stating that communion — which is supposed to be sacred — shouldn’t be used as a political weapon. According to a petition by Faithful America with 250,000 signatures, “Washington’s Archbishop Wilton Cardinal Gregory has made it clear he will not deny Biden Communion, proving the vote’s only point is to send a partisan signal.”
According to the USCCB website, these bishops believe that religion comes before political decisions, like those that affect moral choices or beliefs.
“We’ve never had a situation like this where the executive is a Catholic president opposed to the teaching of the Church,” said Bishop Liam Cary of the Diocese of Baker in Oregon.
Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City echoed Cary’s sentiment: “This is a Catholic president that’s doing the most aggressive thing we’ve ever seen in terms of this attack on life when it’s most innocent.”
The political scene is already a predominantly male environment and this radical, manipulative message may influence politicians to prioritize women’s rights less. Women make up around 27% of the U.S. Congress.
Whether or not a politician advocates for any cause should be up to them and not their religious leaders. Politicians shouldn’t be threatened into making certain choices. Many people in the Catholic Church have said they agree with this idea and condemn this effort to exclude members.
“Bishops now want to talk about excluding people at a time when the real challenge before them is welcoming people back to the regular practice of the faith and rebuilding their communities,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said.
Some women who are denied legal and safe abortions will take matters into their own hands and go through with illegal abortions that put their lives at risk. In Brazil, where abortion is illegal, an estimated 250,000 women are hospitalized due to complications from abortions. If Biden, a devout member of the Catholic Church, wants to make changes to protect people like them, he shouldn’t be threatened, manipulated or excluded by some radical members of the Church for that choice.
