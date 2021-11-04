For college seniors around the country, it may seem like graduation is a million years away — but it really isn’t. Graduation will be here soon, and it’s likely that the pressure to have it all figured out has already arrived.
However, soon-to-be college graduates don’t need an answer for everything. It’s important for them to enjoy the remainder of their college experience — don’t make it all about what’s to come next. While going to class and turning in assignments may feel like a drag right now, come next year, some may be longing for those days.
Finding the perfect job or internship comes with a lot of thinking. Where do you want to be? Do you want to be around family, or do you want to be miles away? Is it time for a fresh start and to find new friends? There’s a lot to take into consideration. For some, maybe college wasn’t everything they thought it’d be, so a fresh start in a new place sounds exciting. For others, college was great, and they want to continue living in that state with the people they’ve met. While other people will probably be taken into account, though, it should be about what makes the most sense for them personally.
During students’ college careers, they can try out new activities they may be interested in. This serves as a perfect opportunity to apply for many different types of jobs and internships — not just one. It might feel hard to expand your search, but the outcome could be well worth it.
Of course, individuals can end up working in fields that directly correlate to their degree. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, “It’s clear that graduates in communications are more likely to land jobs in professional services, information and retail industries, while social science graduates are more likely to end up in education and health.”
To seniors who haven’t landed interviews or internships yet, platforms like LinkedIn make it easy to feel like nothing can go right. It’s not easy seeing people announce all of their professional successes. Job offers and internship acceptances flood the page, and clicking through all of these peoples’ victories can be draining. It can make students feel like they’re behind or they’ve wasted their time. However, the idea that someone is behind in what they’re “supposed” to be doing is’t real. Everyone progresses at their own pace — it isn’t a race.
In reality, a lot goes into getting a job or an internship. It takes time, experience, practice and determination to get hired. If an individual isn’t getting a job or an internship, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re behind. It just means they haven’t found the job that’s right for them yet.
Ryan Santa Maria, a senior SMAD major at JMU, is content with letting things fall into place.
“I’m not going to force myself into a job that I’m gonna hate, just because I want to get a job right out of college,” said Santa Maria. “The thing my grandfather always told me was it shouldn’t feel like work.”
Santa Maria continued, saying, “When you wake up, you should feel excited to go do it.”
If a senior doesn’t know exactly what they’re going to do come May, it’s okay. It can take a while to find an occupation that feels like the perfect fit. It’s also important to evaluate each job offer. To take a job just because it’s offered is senseless, but it can take many interview attempts to find the best fit.
Wait to find it.
Margaret Willcox is a senior media, arts, and design major. Contact Margaret at willcomr@dukes.jmu.edu.