Higher education in the U.S. is allowed one of the very few antitrust law exemptions, and in spite of ubiquitous tuition inflation, the most wealthy and prestigious universities exploit this exemption, forcing students to pay even more than necessary.
Antitrust laws were first introduced in the U.S. in the late 19th century with the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890, which discouraged monopolization. Since then, antitrust laws have become broader and prohibit a wider range of anticompetitive behavior, and Congress has permitted few temporary exemptions.
A class action lawsuit filed Jan. 9 against 16 of the most prestigious U.S. universities, including six of the eight Ivy League schools and Georgetown University, revealed the degree to which greed and private interests dictate who’s able to attend and afford higher education.
The suit claims that these universities coordinated an effort to reduce the amount of financial aid offered to prospective students, with the knowledge that there’s significant overlap in the population of prospective students at each of these prestigious universities. In essence, these universities engaged in anti-competitive practices akin to price-fixing, a direct violation of federal antitrust laws.
While these 16 universities have allegedly behaved criminally, universities are legally permitted to collaborate with other universities on methods of determining financial aid for students so long as the admissions process at those particular universities are entirely “need-blind,” meaning they don’t consider the prospective student’s financial need. This limited antitrust exemption for universities can be found in Section 568 of the Higher Education Act, set to expire shortly after its establishment in 1992 but extended numerous times, most recently in 2015. The current expiration date for the legislation is Sept. 30, 2022.
Considering that JMU is one of the most underfunded public universities in Virginia according to Education Reform Now, it can’t compete with universities of this caliber whose endowments alone often exceed billions of dollars. However, the Office of Financial Aid at JMU does what it can to offer compelling financial aid packages to its students, since university tuition is one of the most significant factors students evaluate when choosing what university to attend.
The process of awarding financial aid packages at JMU is typical. Under Federal Title IV, students are required to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in order for the federal government to evaluate a student’s financial need. JMU then uses this information to award state and institutional grants and scholarships.
Brad Barnett, the director of financial aid and scholarships at JMU, discussed the competitive nature of financial aid packages between universities and how the Office of Financial Aid at JMU has used the admittedly limited funding from state and federal government.
“We do pay attention to aid offered from other schools and try to create aid packages that are as competitive as possible based on all the available resources at our disposal,” Barnett said. Approximately 60% of the students at JMU receive some form of financial assistance, and that percentage has remained relatively stable over the past several years, Barnett said.
In response to the antitrust exemption provision in Section 568 — as it applies to JMU and the Office of Financial Aid — Barnett said JMU “[does] not collaborate with any other schools on creating our financial aid packaging policies.”
Nine of the 16 universities involved in the lawsuit allegedly used information regarding financial need during the admission process, oftentimes giving preferential treatment to prospective students from wealthy families and those who donate to the university. While most universities, like JMU, try to provide students with as much assistance as possible in affording higher education, the few exceptions threaten underprivileged prospective students’ ability to attain higher education.
In order to prevent widespread collusion beyond the most prestigious universities in the U.S. and the normalization of what’s effectively tuition price-fixing, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District in Illinois should punish these universities for exploiting their students. Moreover, legislators should refuse renegotiation of Section 568 of the Higher Education Act and allow it to finally expire, ultimately preserving the opportunity for many future students to receive a college education.
Evan Weaver is a sophomore English major. Contact Evan at weavereh@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.