When it comes to actors, a large amount of their income is through post production revenue. Now that films are also being added to streaming services, the streaming revenue should be shared with the talent.
However, Disney seemingly disagrees with that statement.
Disney+ has become one of the most popular streaming services available. When it was first launched, the service offered every movie, short film and show that Disney had the rights to. When COVID-19 hit, Disney+ created the premiere access option. This way, viewers can see theatrical films safely at home, but they have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the $7.99 monthly fee.
The only downfall is that it affects the profit distribution. “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson –– as well as Emma Stone (“Cruella”) and Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”) –– are currently in a legal issue with Disney on this, as they said they feel it’s unfair that the company’s making a bonus profit and not giving them any revenue.
“Black Widow” was originally scheduled for May of 2020 but was rescheduled for July of 2021. It received a major amount of attention –– according to the Wall Street Journal, the movie made $60 million nationally and $318 million internationally. However, that’s not the official total: Through Disney+, the movie made an additional $60 million. Unfortunately, none of the $60 million went toward the talents.
In Disney’s defense, it didn’t predict the pandemic, so having to switch release plans may not have been crossing their minds when writing Johansson’s contract. However, another Wall Street Journal article mentions other companies such as Warner Bros. —– who own HBO Max –– were able to adjust the contracts for each of the actors to ensure that a fair share of the profit was obtained by the talent.
Johansson is continuing the law suit, and while the media continuously covering it, Disney’s legal team is trying to portray it as an orchestrated public relations stunt from the actress. Fox Business explains that Disney’s representative claimed Johansson made $20 million dollars and that the suit is meritless. An article from CNBC points out that adding “Black Widow” to Disney+ and not spliting any of the proceeds cost Johansson $50 million.
“To be honest, [Disney’s lawyers are] doing their job and protecting the company in terms of at least the public relation image of this lawsuit,” JMU media law professor Dr. Roger Soenksen said.
Another plot twist that occurred when Johansson’s suit became public was Stone and Blunt hinting to the tabloids their ideas of suing Disney. According to Cosmicbook News, their movies –– “Cruella”and “Jungle Cruise”–– were also released on premiere access when they were told it would be a theatrical release only. Now that Johansson has the lawsuit in action, these women are debating to do the same since Stone and Blunt had a similar agreement in their contract.
Asking one’s employers to do something as simple as changing the payment distribution from a movie that made hundreds of millions of dollars is reasonable. An actor’s payment comes from a pre-set-up salary, as well as a small percentage of what the movie makes when it’s released. Although Johansson’s contract says theatrical proceeds, that’s not the only way the movie made money, so it’s not the proper way to pay the actors.
“The contract itself is not a valid contract that a stipulation within that contract has been changed. They need to go back and shut down and renegotiate that changing the distribution model has a significant impact,” Soenksen said.
Although it wasn’t brought up the day Disney and Johansson created her contract, the company wouldn’t be in so much trouble at the moment if they did what Warner Bros. did with its contract. “Black Widow”made a large profit when all of the money is combined, so sharing some of the Disney+ proceeds won’t cause something as catastrophic as bankruptcy for this corporation. Rearranging contracts and doing an equal distribution seems like a fair request, not an unreasonable demand.
