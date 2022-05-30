A leaked draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court, published May 2 by Politico and written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, indicates that the Court plans to vote to overturn the legal precedent regarding a constitutional right to abortion established in the landmark case Roe v. Wade. While the opinion’s current state is unknown, the potential implications of this decision could be devastating to people across the nation.
The case before the Court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, concerns the Gestational Age Act of Mississippi which prohibits abortions at 15 weeks of gestation, with the exception in the case of a pregnancy that threatens the life of the mother. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the only licensed abortion clinic in Mississippi and successfully argued for an emergency temporary restraining order to prevent the enforcement of the law claiming that the state had yet to provide sufficient evidence that a fetus of 15 weeks is viable, as Supreme Court precedent has prohibited the ban of first-trimester abortions per Roe v. Wade.
Roe v. Wade argued first in 1971, reargued in 1972 and decided in 1973 in favor of the plaintiff Jane Roe, a pseudonym used to conceal their identity. Roe claimed that a Texas law outlawing abortion with exception to life-threatening pregnancies violated her right to privacy as provided by numerous amendments of the U.S. Constitution but primarily the 9th and 14th. The Supreme Court concluded that in the first trimester, states couldn’t regulate abortions; in the second trimester, they could regulate them on the grounds of the state’s interest in the mother’s health; and in the third trimester, they could prohibit them entirely.
Though the draft opinion suggests a complete violation of the principle of stare decisis — maintaining consistency with legal precedent — other decisions and laws established after Roe v. Wade, both state and federal, have limited the scope of the decision. Planned Parenthood v. Casey, for example, upheld some Pennsylvania state regulations on women seeking abortions such as the requirement of obtaining informed consent of healthcare providers, waiting 24 hours before receiving an abortion and if the pregnant person is a minor, the consent of a parent. Furthermore, the Hyde Amendment, named for anti-abortion Rep. Henry Hyde (R-IL), who proposed the bill, prohibits the use of federal money to fund abortions outside of those occurring in instances of life-threatening pregnancies, incest and rape.
The potential decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization does not prohibit abortions but rather fails to protect it federally as a right. The federal government is therefore offloading the judgment on the morality of abortions onto state governments. Though state governments have more localized representation and are therefore more equipped to create and enforce legislation that satisfies their citizenry, individuals should be enabled to make the decision for themselves.
Mary Thompson, a professor of English at JMU, is also the coordinator of the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program. Before coming to JMU, Thompson worked for the Center for Choice, an abortion clinic in Toledo, Ohio, as well as an abortion clinic in Lansing, Michigan, and Planned Parenthood in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Many laws are applied universally; it’s just as illegal for men to murder as it is for women to murder. However, on the recieving end of abortions, laws prohibiting them apply only to women and people assigned female at birth. Considering this, and that 72% of members of Congress are men, women lack sufficient representation on laws regulating their behavior.
“On the level of policy, men’s voices are certainly over-represented,” Thompson said. “Policy is really interested in giving men more voice on that interpersonal level.”
Though the undue-burden test established by the Supreme Court in Planned Parenthood v. Casey struck down Pennsylvania's provision that required the notification of the husband of a married pregnant person before an abortion is recieved, in general, many state laws amplify men’s voices in the abortion decision making process. This isn’t surprising, however, as just 29% of state legislators are women.
Thompson suggested that in most cases, involving the fathers of fetuses in the decision-making process is important but that the government shouldn’t require it by law.
“I think it's important, it's not necessary ... for some women to talk with the man involved with the pregnancy to feel supported in the decision but also to have that ability to hear his perspective and wants and needs — that’s not every case,” Thompson said. “I think there is a lot of psychological benefit from being able to engage with that person. I certainly don’t think there should be a policy.”
Thompson also said laws prohibiting abortion affect poor people the most, and since JMU students are typically unmarried, 18- to 22-year-olds without children and relatively affluent, the potential decision won’t be immediately felt in the JMU community. Poor people are already disproportionately affected by the Hyde Amendment, which also prevents women insured by Medicaid, a public health insurance program for low-income citizens, from using it to cover the cost of an abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion rights research organization.
Thompson said women who can’t afford abortions often resort to unsafe pregnancy ending measures.
“What it means if Roe v. Wade is overturned is women will start dying … Abortions did not start with Roe v. Wade — women have always found ways to end pregnancies,” Thompson said. “Outlawing Roe v. Wade just means that the safe, reliable ways of ending pregnancies are no longer going to be available to women.”
Thompson said most women who have unexpected pregnancies for the first time reach full term and that six out of 10 people who seek an abortion are already mothers. She suggested that one of the reasons for this is that women who are already caring for children doubt their ability to provide for additional child care and other necessities.
The draft opinion comes at a particularly sensitive time as women have been leaving the workforce disproportionately more than men, in what has been called a she-cession, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced many children who require childcare to stay at home. These women are less capable of taking on additional children in a time when some may now be prohibited from terminating unexpected pregnancies.
Though Roe v. Wade may soon be overturned, this leaves room for future generations to improve upon the standards it established, Thompson suggested. The widespread backlash in response to the leaked draft opinion, including two protests and the activity of the student organization Advocating Reproductive Choice (ARC) at JMU, indicates that this issue will likely be revisited in the future.
“If there is a good thing to take from Roe v. Wade getting overturned, it’s that for some pro-abortion defenders, they have never been satisfied with Roe v. Wade as the best way to defend abortion access,” Thompson said. “It doesn’t treat women as capable adults, fully rational human actors and so maybe we can do better than Roe v. Wade.”
Thirteen states in the U.S. have already passed what are known as trigger laws — laws that will effectively immediately prohibit abortions upon the overturn of Roe v. Wade. If the final opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization maintains the overturn of Roe v. Wade, approximately 34 million women will be instantly denied access to abortions in most circumstances.
If women in the U.S. must abide by laws that not only regulate the behavior of all citizens but also those that regulate the behavior of women in particular, they’re less free than men who face no laws regulating their reproductive freedom. This creates an impression that women are less than men and the overturn of Roe v. Wade sets a precedent enabling the further infringement of women’s rights.
The Supreme Court should maintain the recognition of the right to abortion because, in cases of moral question, yielding to the representative governments of states is not sufficient to protect against a violation of human rights. Moral deliberation should be ceded to the people, to each individual making the decision.
