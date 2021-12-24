Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) announced Dec. 9 his plan to withdraw Virginia from the Carbon Reduction Initiative, a program implemented by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) that sets carbon emission limits for power plants in order to alleviate the environmental impact of member states. Youngkin described the initiative as an unnecessary carbon tax harmful to American businesses and claimed that withdrawing from the program would net Virginian tax payers a total of $1 billion over the next four years.
While leaving the initiative is difficult, requiring strong support from Virginia’s government, Youngkin’s announcement demonstrates how important it is to move away from fossil fuels and toward a more renewable alternative. Unlike fossil fuels, renewable energy doesn’t require carbon emission caps that might have a negative effect on the economy and instead provides an efficient and environmentally friendly method of energy production.
According to the Environmental Protection Program (EPA), investing in renewable energy can lower fuel and electricity costs, improve public health, provide jobs and create a more reliable grid. But if there seems to be so many benefits to renewable energy, why is it still such a controversial issue?
The answer lies within the spread of misinformation. There are widespread misconceptions regarding the efficiency, cost and practicality of renewable energy. Former President Donald Trump warned that renewable energy harms the economy by reducing output and increasing unnecessary costs, but what he didn’t mention was that while immediate costs might be high, the U.S. would benefit in the long run by avoiding the costs of future environmental degradation.
The EPA has also found that the health benefits of renewable energy increase economic production due to worker welfare and increase average disposable incomes. New jobs would be created, and the total demand of electricity would be reduced.
Safety conditions for fossil fuel workers are unacceptable. Coal miners risk dying from cave-ins, gas explosions and chemical leakage and are at high risk of inhaling asbestos, a dangerous mineral, often found in old homes, that can cause serious lung-related illness. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that coal miners are more likely to be killed or suffer serious injuries than any other job in the private sector. While the loss of jobs within the fossil fuel industry is a legitimate concern, it’s not unusual for industries that no longer make sense in our technologically advanced world to experience decline.
Another concern about renewable energy is where to build it. Windmill farms, for example, take up a lot of space, but despite this, the U.S. has more than enough land. Placing windmills on crop fields would increase farmer income and potentially benefit their crops. A similar approach can be taken with solar panels, which can be placed on top of buildings, where they can gather energy even when the sun isn’t shining.
Fossil fuels, however, often require large manufacturing plants that need their own land, usually far away from heavily populated areas, and can decrease both the value and health of surrounding land.
The consensus among the scientific community that climate change is real and anthropogenic — human-caused — is over 90%. But, even for those who doubt climate change, clean energy can significantly benefit the economy and improve the lives and well-being of Americans. Moving toward clean, renewable energy is vital if we want to stand a chance against what experts predict to be a disastrous future.
The Harrisonburg city council has instituted several recycling initiatives and delegated the bulk of climate-related management to smaller councils that can direct its entire focus on that issue. Last year, the city council formulated a plan to switch entirely from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2035. Reducing, reusing and recycling is all important, but the Harrisonburg community needs to put up a stronger front against climate change in order to create a better world for ourselves and our children.
Mia Hazeldine-Ross is a senior international affairs major. Contact Mia at hazeldmg@dukes.jmu.edu.