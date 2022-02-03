From the scorching wildfires in Australia and California to the crippling destructive power of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, it’s become abundantly clear that devastating extreme weather events are here to stay. The effects these events have on infrastructure, local economies and peoples’ livelihoods make it imperative that we strive to more adequately prepare and to address their root causes.
The catalyst of these natural disasters are frequently attributed to global warming as a result of climate change. Despite this, there’s been a startling influx of extreme winter weather over the past few years, oftentimes in places that are further South and unaccustomed to frequent winter weather.
Many have cited this as an argument against the existence of climate change, largely due to the fact that it would seem to be antithetical to the global warming phenomena. However, this view is far from reality. The fact is that the increasing numbers of extreme wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes and snow storms are a direct result of climate change, global warming and the subsequent melting of the polar ice caps. While this may seem backward or nonsensical, there are valid scientific explanations for these strange occurrences.
The winter snowstorm that struck Texas in February 2021 not only killed 57 people but led to its entire power grid being mere “seconds or minutes away from catastrophic failure and a complete blackout,” according to CNN. In a state like Texas, known for its warm, arid climate and lack of snowfall, this represents extreme deviation from the norm. So how is climate change responsible for the frigid temperatures and the disastrous effects on infrastructure?
As the arctic continues to warm at a rapid pace, melting the polar ice caps, cold air has been sucked up into the jet stream and directed South toward areas that don’t typically receive such low temperatures or wintery conditions. This has ultimately led to dangerous icy conditions, winter snowstorms in climate zones that receive minimal snow, frigid temperatures and subsequent infrastructure collapses in places where winterization has never before been necessary. Another example is the recent snowstorms that have struck Tennessee, where the winter season snow average had already been exceeded by the third week of January.
Even in Harrisonburg, the effects of climate change can be seen. The total snowfall accumulation in January was 16.95 inches of snow. Typically, the January average sits at a mere 6.8 inches.
JMU’s climate policy identifies the threat that climate change poses to the Harrisonburg community:
“The impact of human activity on the pace of climate change is well supported scientifically and thus, ought to drive coordinated efforts by communities, industries and nations to mitigate impact and slow the rate of change.”
Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe said the effects of climate change can influence both extreme heat and cold in conjunction with abnormal weather events. This is evident in Harrisonburg and Virginia as a whole, leading to a high rate of unusual weather conditions.
“I moved to Virginia Beach from South Africa when I was 9 and saw snow for the first time in my life that year,” junior Rainer Getzschmann said. “I remember when we had that first snow storm, everyone in the area was surprised because it had been a while since we had significant snow in our area. Then, for the next 10 years, we had a snow storm almost every winter while also having some of the hottest summers on record.”
As the U.S. continues to suffer frigid snowstorms and disastrous infrastructure failures, one may ask: Will the weather ever return to normal? The answer will likely be no unless significant strides are made across the country and the whole world to address the scourge of climate change. If we don’t, we can expect much of the same.
As made evident by Rainer’s statement, as well as the recent Texas, Tennessee and Harrisonburg snowstorms, extreme winter weather is here to stay and will likely worsen as the climate continues to change. So much for global “warming.”
Will Frasier is a senior political science major.