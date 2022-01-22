For some students, reading may not be their go-to hobby. It may not even be the backup, or the backup to the backup. Reading is often likely an afterthought for current and graduated students.
Globally, the average time spent on social media per day is around two and a half hours. If we combine that with the time spent on streaming services, which has reached about seven hours a day since COVID-19 lockdowns began, it’s easy to see how most of our free time is spent. However, reading can greatly improve intelligence in areas like reasoning and vocabulary, making it a beneficial pastime students should work into their schedule.
A staggering 42% of college graduates will never read another book again, according to Psychology Today. For those who do read, a considerable portion of the time spent reading is related to their education, like school textbooks and reading assignments.
The stigma surrounding reading stems from some people thinking it takes too long or that it’s boring.
“I wouldn’t say no to a good book, but it’s much easier to put on a movie or watch a YouTube video,” sophomore Jacob Conda said.
In reality, books require more concentration than a movie. Reading draws from your prior experiences in order to craft the story you’re reading at that moment.
To better understand an improvement reading provides, consider an aspiring athlete’s training style. Athletes often analyze and mimic the movements and techniques of their professional idols. This visualization technique effectively trains their brain to better perform these movements in competition. When it comes to reading, the brain can also do this for more conceptual things, like emotion. Novels that delve into human emotions can train our brains to understand them, like an athlete practicing a move. The reader may not follow the example of a book step by step, but they might use portions of the lessons contained in them to navigate similar real-world problems.
Reading also helps to develop problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. In fact, the increased emphasis on reading in schools today may explain why students perform about 20 points higher on IQ tests than in the early 20th century. In addition, memory and vocabulary also improve with reading. In a 2013 study conducted by Emory University, a group of college students read Pompeii, a historical book about the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. After the reading, connectivity increased in parts of the students’ brain that were related to language. This clearly shows the benefits of reading and how they start to take place almost instantaneously after finishing a book.
With a nearly endless amount of content on the internet, a physical source of entertainment can seem analog and outdated. Why read 50 pages in 90 minutes when you could watch a full movie instead? It may be difficult to get into at first, but a good book can offer a rich experience that rivals that of any movie.
Imagining your own version of the story is what makes it such a unique experience, and you’ll likely learn a thing or two as well.
Nick Lau is a sophomore media arts and design major. Contact Nick at launa@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.