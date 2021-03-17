Queerness is a revolution in the South. The act of existing is rebellious. To say that all of the South is conservative wouldn’t only be wrong, but it’d be dangerous as well. Erasing these voices is equal to erasing history itself.
A study by the Williams Institute found that “nearly two-thirds of LGBT Americans live in the South, Midwest and Mountain states, with 35% of LGBT Americans living in the South ... it is still true that a much larger proportion of LGBT Americans live in geographic regions where social and political climates towards [LGBTQ] issues tend to be less accepting.”
Queerness is in the South, even if it’s ignored.
Growing up in Appalachia, a very distinct variation of the greater South, I wasn’t directly exposed to LGBTQ activism. I was secluded in a small town nestled against the mountains. There’s a church on every corner. There’s a Republican situated on each government seat. It isn’t exactly conducive to a progressive atmosphere.
I was exposed to the world through my mother, an immigrant from Germany and an Army brat to boot. Her open mind and love of the world opened doors for me. She’s steadfast and strong in her convictions. My mom led me down a path of questioning and curiosity. It’s within people like her that society continues to progress. I began questioning the very foundation of my beliefs when I began high school. The idea of “why” became a guiding principle.
The sense of duty I felt to my fellow people blossomed alongside my career in activism. I’d been sheltered for so long, and the walls were finally coming down. I was thrown headfirst into the struggle of so many — a struggle I didn’t realize I shared.
When I was a junior in high school, I was confronted by the fact that I wasn’t straight. It took two years of searching. I didn’t need a label to validate my existence, but I needed the security that came with knowing who I was.
I suppose this is my coming out story. My little sister was the first to support me. She helped me find the identity I was looking for — a name to the emotions that had followed me around for so long. I found a definition for myself.
My family is Southern; they’re Appalachian. When I was little, I attended church every Sunday. I listened to the tales of hellfire and brimstone. The fate was brutal for those that dared to defy the church. I just wanted to be me. I wasn’t trying to affront God. I’ve never struggled with finding my voice, but I found that it faltered when I tried to tell them who I was.
It was queer southerners, their activism and their literature, that gave me my voice back. I saw progressive southerners leading the way.
In Harrisonburg, I found Rhinestone Productions, a local entertainment business that promotes community-based networks of LGBTQ charities and resources. I can personally attest to its conviction and talent. As it says in its Facebook bio, “Rhinestone embraces people from all walks of life and encourages everyone to express themselves and be the best they can truly be.”
Here I also found Free Mom Hugs, an organization that strives to “Empower the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education, and conversation.” Volunteers offer support, guidance and hugs to LGBTQ youth finding their way. Where there’s conviction, there’s a deep and unwavering love.
These are only two examples of a vast and ever-developing network of resources for queer folks struggling to survive in the South.
I was lucky to have a mom devoted to her children. Her unconditional love and support allowed me and my sister to venture into a world much bigger than our corner of the Blue Ridge.
Not everyone is blessed in this regard. This is why Southern activism and community support cannot be erased.
As Minnie Bruce Pratt wrote on Scalawag, a blog for Southern activism, “To create ties of solidarity in the struggle means continually correcting our ignorance and learning from the depth of resistance of those who have come before us and those who are struggling now.”
This isn’t a solely queer struggle. Interwoven roots of oppression that permeate the South are found throughout the U.S. and throughout the world. Queer liberation is only possible through the liberation of all.
For further information on Southern queer history and activism, please check out the following sources:
Southern Oral History Project: https://sohp.org/
Campaign for Southern Equality: https://southernequality.org/
Southern Center for Human Rights: https://www.schr.org/
Southerners on New Ground: https://southernersonnewground.org/
Summer Conley is a junior public policy and administration major. Contact Summer at conleysr@dukes.jmu.edu.