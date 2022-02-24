There are many hard truths a college student must accept, one being the high cost of textbooks. Professors shouldn’t expect students to pay hundreds of dollars on textbooks per semester, especially with the increasing cost of tuition and textbooks along with massive shipping delays.
Students have to purchase specific books assigned by their professors, and with a limited number of publishing houses in the market, students are left with no choice but to pay the price.
Inflation has likely contributed to the rise in these prices. Though the economy is bouncing back after the pandemic, prices for products around the country remain high. This inflation isn’t just increasing the price of gas and grocery store items — affecting tuition too, according to Forbes.
Since the early 2000s, the cost of college tuition has doubled, and graduates are increasingly left burdened by the weight of student loans. An NBC article states that students and families across the country already struggle with the price of tuition, and some students have had to contribute a portion of their financial aid money toward school materials, specifically textbooks, rather than tuition. The College Board recommended that students allocate up to $1,200 a year for textbooks and other course materials.
A key factor to consider when examining high textbook costs is the number of publishing houses in the textbook market. Publishers can set high prices for books because of little market competition and the constant demand for textbooks. Cengage Learning, Macmillan Learning, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson Higher Education and Routledge Taylor & Francis Group are some of the top textbook publishers.
In 2019-20, college students spent an average of $413 on textbooks, according to Research.com. Many students don’t buy all the required textbooks for their classes — some textbooks are just too expensive, especially when buying books for multiple classes.
Junior international affairs and Spanish major Ian Lassetter said the prices of his required textbooks are quite high — “usually over a hundred dollars [per book]” — so he normally doesn’t buy all of them.
Lassetter estimates he spends $300-$400 on textbooks per semester, and that’s not including all of his required textbooks.
Junior Sky Casab works at the JMU bookstore and said she’s noticed an increase in prices this year.
Casab noted that many of the most expensive textbooks are for health sciences, business and nursing courses, stating that the JMU nursing bundle costs “up to $500 now, which is really costly for a lot of students.”
Casab also mentioned the shipping delay issue, which has been a persisting problem not just at JMU but around the world.
“There’s a lot of books on backorder,” Casab said. “Shipping delays have been a really big problem recently.”
With the absurdly high price of textbooks and tuition coupled with massive shipping delays, professors shouldn’t expect students to spend hundreds of dollars on textbooks per semester. College students are burdened by a myriad of other issues, such as mental illness and financial problems, all while balancing second jobs and increasing workloads. They shouldn’t be burdened by the expensive price of school supplies as well.
