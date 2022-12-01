As the semester comes to a close, JMU students are getting closer to their next syllabus week. There are many ways to react to a syllabus: Some mark down due dates, look at homework requirements or, with great trepidation, check participation expectations.
Some professors outline a percentage of students’ grades to reflect their participation in the class. Generally, this means how much a student speaks in class: asking or answering questions, or contributing to a class discussion.
Michael Souders, a professor in the School of Communication Studies (SCOM), currently grades students on participation in one of his classes. He said he does this to create a positive environment — one where many students are actively participating. Even so, he said he isn’t sure whether participation grades actually accomplish this goal, which is why only one of his classes has this requirement.
For Souders, there are two ways to grade participation: scientific and non-scientific. Souders defines scientific as marking on a roster when a student speaks during class. The difficulty in this, Souders said, is that it’s not likely he’ll remember to bring a picture roster to every class and mark down every time a student participates
For the non-scientific method, he looks at a picture roster at the end of the semester and grades a student based on how well he knows them or felt their presence in class discussions. He said he worries, though, that he might forget a face or how much they participated, and he doesn’t want to grade students inaccurately.
“You end up giving everybody good grades on participation or you end up punishing people and you don’t really know why — [it all] just feels a little arbitrary,” Souders said.
Taking grading strategy into consideration, professors should decide if it’s worth the trouble; They should determine whether participation grades create the classroom environment they desire.
Souders said he’s not at all convinced that participation grades are a good way to create a positive environment. However, he thinks many professors just don’t know what else to do.
“Many of us professors don’t always have a better idea of how to do it. I think a lot of us as professors do what we were taught to do and what worked for professors before us,” Souders said. “I think a lot of us want to find better ways to do things, and until we do, we continue doing the things that we think are the best in the absence of a better idea.”
Alternatives to in-class participation
Noelle Cooper, a junior at JMU, doesn’t seem bothered by participation grades.
“I think it’s all right,” Cooper said. “[It can] help you keep in check with how you’re doing in the class and keeps you wanting to do it.”
It isn’t always easy, though. Some professors make participation a high percentage of their students' final grades, and Cooper said this can be hard to accomplish and stressful at times.
For students that are shy or suffer from anxiety, there’s an added level of difficulty. Kathryn Norlock, a professor at Trent University, explores the connection between social anxiety and class participation in her paper submitted to the PhilArchive. Norlock wrote that social anxiety disorder isn't just a fear of public speaking, but cited King's College London professor David Veale, who defined social anxiety as "a marked and persistent fear of negative evaluation in social or performance situations."
Norlock goes on to describe how people with social anxiety tend to function in the classroom.
“Their responses of avoidance and silence are not within their control, making it especially unfair when they are penalized by equations of participation with quantities of talk,” Norlock writes.
Professors can create an alternative to participation grades, which starts with redefining participation.
Instead of just audible participation, students could participate through writing. Those who don’t feel comfortable answering questions out loud could write their answers down to earn participation points for that class period. Students could also write a reflection on class discussions to show the professor they were engaged, even if they didn’t speak up.
Participation doesn’t even have to be during class. If a student feels more comfortable talking to the professor individually, they could speak to the professor before or after class or attend the professor's office hours. This could be an opportunity to have meaningful, relevant conversations or ask questions about the material.
Students could also participate through group activities and discussions. It might be less intimidating for some to talk in a smaller group rather than with the whole class.
These alternatives would benefit students with social anxiety, as well as those who are introverted, and they would give professors a more concrete way of grading participation.
Another option is to rework this part of the syllabus completely. For Souders, this means switching from participation grades to “point-earning opportunities.”
Point-earning opportunities act as participation grades, as they are a percentage of students’ final grades. A student’s goal is to earn 100 points by the end of the semester, and there are around 150 points available. Students can earn points individually through assignments like in-class quizzes and small activities. This can also be a group effort — for example, Souders might tell his students that he will give everyone in the class a certain amount of points depending on the quality of class discussion that day.
Doing poorly on these assignments doesn’t harm students’ grades — the points they earn count toward the goal of 100 for the semester.
Point-earning opportunities are easier for professors to keep track of, and they reflect how engaged students are.
Ultimately, there’s no one solution to the problems participation grades present. Each professor must explore how they can create their desired classroom environment, and with this comes rethinking participation grades.
Mary Mabry is a freshman Communication Studies major. Contact Mary at Mabrymm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.